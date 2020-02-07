Advertisement

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Interior Minister Amit Shah of BJP. | DasDruck team

New Delhi: The state capital of Delhi votes on Saturday to end a campaign with a high octane rating, in which several fire speeches took place and which seemed to resemble a national election in scope and tenor.

The parliamentary elections in Delhi are crucial for everyone involved. The BJP has been without power in the state capital since 1998. The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will see this as a poll about their five-year tenure in his former stronghold to recover slightly after his 2015 obliteration.

The 2020 elections were initially touted as a triangular competition between the BJP, the AAP and Congress, but were slowly becoming a duel as the BJP attempted to forcefully campaign with an aggressive attack on the Shaheen Bagh protest against citizenship amendment Act.

BJP sources said the move came after many party members received feedback that their campaign was picking up speed given the leaders’ focus on the Shaheen Bagh and Jamia protests.

The elections are of greater importance to the BJP, as the party has not formed a government in five states within a year – Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is meanwhile seeking re-election due to its “freebies” and other populist programs such as free electricity and bus travel (for women).

Bigshots are participating in the campaign

The AAP held 240 road shows and Jansabhas. With salon meetings and public rallies in colonies, the BJP changed its strategy and held over 10,000 such events. It also used all of its bigshots, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, Central Minister, Prime Ministers of the states ruled by the BJP and the seven members of Delhi.

“We changed our strategy completely and experimented with smaller meetings. The idea was to have a dialogue with people and get their feedback, ”said Satish Upadhyay, BJP co-responsible for the Delhi elections.

“Our meetings were as small as salon meetings with a few people in which thousands attended. At the same time there were the larger traditional rallies, which were addressed by Prime Minister Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah. ”

The party has not announced a CM candidate and has focused entirely on the Modi brand, an issue raised by AAP leaders and Prime Minister Kejriwal.

The party’s advertising campaign also focused on the work of the central government, particularly its decision to regulate more than 1,700 unauthorized colonies.

The congressional campaign was largely bleak, and the party used only its best weapons on the dirt road this week.

672 contestants in battle

The AAP made its debut in the 2013 Delhi general election. The BJP was the largest election party, winning 32 of the 70 seats in Delhi. But the AAP, which won 28, formed the government with outside support from eight Congress MLAs. The government proved short-lived when Kejriwal resigned within 47 days after receiving no support for Jan Lokpal law.

In 2015, the AAP was back in office with an overwhelming majority and won 67 seats after a campaign marked by apologetic apologies for his resignation.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Delhi, there are 672 candidates for 70 seats in the assembly with over 14.7 million voters on the battlefield.

