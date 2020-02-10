Advertisement

Global food suppliers in Hong Kong are experiencing a significant surge in demand due to the outbreak of the corona virus and are anchoring the eating habits that developed in the city during the months of protests against the government last year.

Deliveroo, the UK-based online delivery platform launched in Hong Kong in 2015, is taking the opportunity to expand its presence in Hong Kong by adding more edition kitchens. Foodpanda, owned by the German company Delivery Hero SE, saw an 80 percent increase in demand during the New Year holidays.

“We have also seen increased demand in areas outside the central business district such as Kowloon and New Territories, which is related to the increase in people who work from home,” said Arun Makhija, General Manager of Foodpanda Hong Kong.

It has recently become common to prepare rice or staple foods and to order groceries at home as part of a “family meal”, said Brian Lo, general manager of Deliveroo Hong Kong. Many consumers have chosen to stay at home to avoid crowded public spaces during the virus outbreak.

The surge in demand contrasts with what is happening in mainland China, where consumers are avoiding delivery services because some drivers have been infected with the deadly virus and orders have dropped by half or more. For this reason, Yum China’s KFC chain and Pizza Hut have launched their own contactless delivery services, and Meituan Dianping initiated the same move in late January.

In Hong Kong, Deliveroo saw a 60 percent increase in order volume in January compared to the previous month, with growth accelerating dramatically in the first days of February, Lo said in an interview on February 3, adding that volume had increased by 40 percent he added.

The first edition kitchen opened in Hong Kong in Wan Chai in 2017, while a kitchen in Sai Ying Pun was added in December 2018 due to demand during protests against the government. This year, plans are underway for a station in Quarry Bay and Kowloon, Lo added.

An edition set consists of six or seven fully equipped kitchens in which restaurant operators can rent a space to reach customers who may be out of reach of the main point of sale. By leasing, such operators can minimize their fixed costs, he added. Deliveroo makes a percentage reduction in their delivery notes.

These developments are due to a decline in revenue from Hong Kong restaurants. The latest government figures show a 14.3 percent decrease over the prior year quarter to HK $ 26 billion. Throughout 2019, they decreased 5.9 percent to HK $ 112.5 billion.

The increasing demand for grocery deliveries has coincided with corporate instructions for their employees to work from home and self-quarantine instructions to limit the risk of human transmission of the coronavirus.

“We expect demand to continue to grow as a result of the flexible labor agreement,” CEO Makhija said in an email from home on January 29.

Foodpanda has also started working on its own version of a take-away kitchen in Hong Kong in collaboration with the Locofama Group, which operates an organic restaurant in Sai Ying Pun.

Restaurant operator Ivan Fernie, whose IWP Limited also manages restaurant projects, was involved in the development of the Deliveroo’s Edition kitchens. The main advantage for the restaurant operators is the low capital that is needed to expand their business.

While home delivery foods may not match the quality of those served in a restaurant setting due to time pressure, old habits are dying strongly, he said.

“People will always want to eat in Hong Kong, that will never change,” he said. “But they could eat a little more regularly.”

