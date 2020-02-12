Delta Air Lines faces increasing litigation after one of its planes dumped jet fuel through schools in Los Angeles last month.

On Wednesday, lawyers filed a lawsuit on behalf of three students from the local Pioneer High School, accusing Delta of neglect. School district teachers in Los Angeles sued the airline last month, alleging that three primary school teachers were sprayed with jet fuel on their clothes, arms and face during the incident.

Students are suing Delta in part to remind airlines that “security doesn’t just apply to people on the plane,” Matthew McNicholas, a Los Angeles lawyer who represents the students, told CBS MoneyWatch. “You don’t want to drain jet fuel, but if you have to, you want to do it in the safest way,” he added.

After a compressor stall in the right engine occurred on January 14 during a delta flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai, the pilot made an emergency landing. During this maneuver, the pilots decided to release jet fuel in the air while returning to the Los Angeles International Airport. The FAA confirmed that the delta crew did not inform air traffic control about the aircraft needed to release fuel.

At the time, local firefighters said the fuel generated a vapor that caused slight skin and lung irritation in 56 children and adults. The FAA is still investigating the incident.

“Itchy, sick, dizzy and sick”

McNicholas and other lawyers representing the students argue that Delta employees had not checked the plane so that people on the ground would not be harmed, would not drain the jet fuel to a safe height, and would not have informed the air traffic control personnel needed to drain the fuel to do so Reduce weight of the aircraft.

Students were exposed to toxic jet fuel that penetrated the skin, mouth, and nose, and the effects made the students feel “itchy, sick, dizzy, and sick,” the lawsuit said. McNicholas said Delta, the FAA, and LA Airport have all the emergency landing rules and procedures that he believes were unlikely to be followed that day. Air traffic controllers would have diverted the delta flight over water if the pilots had warned them of a possible need to drain fuel, he said.

In the students’ lawsuit, a judge is asked to order Delta to pay for any damage incurred, including medical expenses, emotional distress, pain and suffering. However, no financial amount is given.

Flight empties jet fuel through school playground

Delta officials said they worked with community leaders in LA to best help people affected by the gas station. After the incident, the company dispatched 13 cleaning teams to open the schools the next morning.

Delta representatives also attended town hall meetings to learn about residents’ concerns and paid for health checks for people exposed to the fuel. The airline has also set up a hotline through which residents can report property damage and health effects.

“An open FAA investigation limits what we can say about some operational characteristics of Flight 89,” Delta told CBS MoneyWatch. “However, we will continue to work with the FAA and focus on actions we can take to support affected communities.” “”