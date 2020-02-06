Advertisement

Demi Lovato is NOT a romance Machine gun Kelly … even though they were seen leaving a club in the early morning.

Here’s the deal … Demi and MGK were photographed as they left Soho House West Hollywood around 2 a.m. on Wednesday and walked out of the club for members in unison. This IS Hollywood, so of course it sparked speculation about dating, but we found out that the rumors had no steam.

Situation-related sources report TMZ … There is nothing romantic going on between Demi and MGK, and they were in Soho House to hang out with a mutual friend. Yes, they went out together, but we found out that they left in separate vehicles.

So, to everyone out there … Demi and MGK are both very single.

NFL / FOX

As you know … Demi is fresh from a few milestone performances and sings them national anthem at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami and Premiere of their new single “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards.

MGK was last associated with Kate Beckinsale, but she denied that they were dating. The same goes for Demi.

