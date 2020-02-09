Advertisement

Democratic and democratically minded students in New Hampshire elect Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as the candidate of their choice. Joe Biden (D) finished fourth, the Chegg / College Student Election Tracker, which was released just a few days before the Granite State found February 11 primary.

According to the survey from February 3 to 7, 2020, Sanders is the leader in New Hampshire among 222 democratically and democratically oriented students with 35 percent support. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) is nine percent behind the previous year and receives 26 percent support.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) finished third with eleven percent support, followed by Andrew Yang (D) and Biden, who both saw nine percent support. The error rate is +/- 6 percent. This puts Sanders at the top outside the statistical error.

Sanders’ lead in New Hampshire, however, is less than his overwhelming national lead among college students, where he currently sees 47 percent support.

No other candidate comes close to the national level, with Warren in second place with 19 percent support. Yang, Buttigieg and Biden follow with 13 percent, eight percent and seven percent.

Sanders relies largely on young voters’ turnout, which was observed across the board in Iowa assemblies despite a relatively lower turnout. Approximately 176,000 Iowans attended the Monday gatherings – approximately 5,000 more than in 2016. However, they faded compared to the 2008 numbers, in which 238,000 Iowans attended the gatherings.

“I am very proud that we won the Iowa referendum with 6,000 votes,” said Sanders during Friday’s democratic debate.

“Most importantly, we increased voter turnout for young people under the age of 29 by over 30 percent,” he continued. “We do it nationally, we will defeat Donald Trump.”

