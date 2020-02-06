Advertisement

Seven Democratic candidates meet for the first time in New Hampshire on Friday after complications from the Iowa rallies led to uncertainty about the winner of this competition and the front runners of the race.

Joe Biden, Peter Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang will perform on the stage at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

How to watch

What: Democratic presidential debate

Democratic presidential debate Date: Friday February 7, 2020

Friday February 7, 2020 time : 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Where to see: The debate will be broadcast on ABC.

The debate will be broadcast on ABC. analysis : The coverage of the debate and spin room will be broadcast on CBSN and in the video player above.

: The coverage of the debate and spin room will be broadcast on CBSN and in the video player above. Live Updates : Follow the CBSNews.com live blog

: Follow the CBSNews.com live blog Download the free CBS News app for full coverage of the 2020 presidential race.

Buttigieg has a narrow lead in the results of the Iowa caucus late Wednesday. 97% of the districts report. Buttigieg had 26.2% of the state delegates and Sanders was close behind with 26.1%. Warren stayed in third place with 18.2%, Biden in fourth place with 15.8% and Klobuchar in fifth place with 12.2%.

The New Hampshire debate takes place after the Democratic National Committee announced that it would change the conditions for participation in the primary Nevada presidential debate. This also includes lifting the threshold for individual donors. This paves the way for billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who may be able to qualify for future presidential debates.

Sarah Ewall-Wice contributed to this report

