Democratic hopeful blew Saturday in the snowy New Hampshire campaign for the primary state, stop two on the way to choosing a challenger for President Donald Trump in November.

The burst of happy hand before Tuesday’s vote in the small, predominantly white northeastern state came with left-wing senator Bernie Sanders and 38-year-old moderate Pete Buttigieg who had appeared in a dead heat at the top of the field in the messy Iowa caucus .

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a campaign event in Merrimack, New Hampshire Photo: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

And in line with their position as frontrunners, both rivals were hit on Friday by a fierce debate.

Sanders, 78, was challenged about his age and record on weapons, while Buttigieg – the former mayor of a Midwestern city of 100,000 – was portrayed as too young and inexperienced to take on Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at campaign event in Derry, New Hampshire Photo: GETTY IMAGES / JUSTIN SULLIVAN

When it was all over, none of the seven candidates on the podium was seen as knocked out or made a serious mistake.

Buttigieg, a political figure at national level a year ago, but now a power to be reckoned with, seemed to enjoy his new status.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden finished a gloomy fourth in Iowa Photo: GETTY IMAGES / SPENCER PLATT

“(We are) in the last days of an incredibly consistent and important election that will determine not only who will be in the White House for the next four years, but also what it’s like to be an American for the next four years,” said he supporters in Keene on Saturday.

“I am the candidate who is willing to defeat Donald Trump.”

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at a Detroit, Michigan campaign stop Photo: AFP / JEFF KOWALSKY

In a state that is proud of its special place in American politics, even some houses have a historical bond with presidential candidates. Arnie Arnesen bought the house from a former, powerful democrat in 2009, but he was not only the famous political band; Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Al Gore and more recently Bernie Sanders have all visited their campaigns. Photo: AFPTV / Eleonore SENS

Sanders, an experienced senator calling for “political revolution,” was in the line of fire of former vice president and fellow seventh-generation Joe Biden, who burned his policies too radically to unite Americans.

77-year-old Biden, struggling to keep his White House hoping to end a nerve-racking fourth in Iowa, insisted that liberal policies such as Sander’s flagship universal health plan would be too divided and too expensive and difficult to get through Congress.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a press conference at his campaign office in New Hampshire Photo: GETTY IMAGES / JUSTIN SULLIVAN

“The middle class is going to pay for it,” he said about Sanders’ “Medicare for All” bill, which is estimated to cost tens of trillions of dollars.

Despite the setback in Iowa, Biden made it clear that he was still in the best position to face a centrist challenge against the Republican Trump, who this week survived a trial of charges that did little to diminish his election support.

“I have lost a lot in my life,” he said during a campaign event in Manchester, referring to the death of his wife and daughter in a car accident and the loss of son Beau to cancer.

Caucus results from the American Democratic Party in Iowa, reporting 100% of the districts. Photo: AFP / Gal ROMA

“But I will be doomed if I stand by it and lose my country too!” Biden declared to be loud applause.

He has taken an aggressive stance because he states that today’s global tensions require an experienced statesman to guide the nation through a dark period.

His campaign released a video on Saturday comparing Biden’s performance in his decades-long political career against Buttigieg as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The ad highlighted Biden’s work on Obamacare and the nuclear deal with Iran, while reducing Buttigieg’s efforts to install decorative bridge lights and to lay new sidewalks in South Bend.

The Buttigieg campaign responded that the ad “speaks more about where (Biden) is currently in this race than about Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran.”

The former vice president has admitted anything but defeat in New Hampshire, and noted that Sanders, representing neighboring Vermont, won the New Hampshire primary in 2016 with 20 points.

During a Biden rally Saturday, Erin Kerry, a 49-year-old financial analyst from neighboring Massachusetts, said she wanted Biden to do better in the debate. But she added, “I am not yet ready to calculate it.”

Cameron Landry, a 24-year-old student, said he liked Biden’s experience, but wondered if he had a shot at taking on Trump.

“I think we need someone with a lot of energy. I think we need someone who can compete with the reality star. People love reality TV. It’s a garbage container and people want to watch,” Landry told AFP.

During the Friday debate, senator Elizabeth Warren, senator Amy Klobuchar, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire activist Tom Steyer were also on stage.

After New Hampshire, candidates turn to Nevada on February 22, South Carolina on February 29, and then Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states vote.

Also in the race is billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who rises in the polls after a record $ 260 million of his personal fortune to his campaign.

