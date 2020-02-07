Advertisement

House democrats blocked an amendment to the union law on Thursday that would have prevented illegal immigrants from working with unions.

Parliament voted on the 2019 Law on the Protection of the Right to Organize or on the PRO Law promoted by Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA), which the Chamber passed on a strictly party-political basis.

Despite the title of the Pro Acts, many Republicans claim that legislation contains many provisions that actually harm workers. The ProAct would:

Eliminate the laws on the right of 27 states to work that allow workers to choose whether to join a union and protect them from retaliation if they do not want to join.

Commission California with a three-part ABC test to determine whether an employee is an employee or an independent contractor, which removes the flexibility of the employee.

Encourage employers to share employees’ personal information without their consent, which would expose them to unwanted contacts and potential harassment.

Extends the ability of unions to organize without worker coordination.

Replaces contractual freedom by binding arbitration.

Deny employers the right to be heard before the National Labor Relations Board (NRLB) on union representation issues.

Allow illegal aliens to sue employers and collect financial rewards that go beyond what legal workers can get.

In contrast to ProAct, the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) contains a provision that would allow Mexican union workers to vote secretly.

“The PRO law is a bad bill that unnecessarily inserts the government into the employer-employee relationship and harms both employers and workers,” wrote Fred Keller (R-PA) in a statement this week.

The Democratic Trade Union Law also contains a language that would allow illegal foreigners to participate in unions.

For example, on page 19 of the ProAct, illegal foreigners can get a refund:

Subject to other provisions, an exemption according to this subsection is not contested if the employee is or was an unauthorized foreigner within the meaning of Section 274A (h) (3) of the Staff Regulations at the time of the employment concerned or during the additional payment or was Immigration and Citizenship Act (8 USC 1324a (h) (3)) or another provision of the federal law in relation to the illegal employment of foreigners.

MP Kevin Hern (R-OK) proposed to re-enact the law or to forward it to the Education and Labor Committee. The bill contains a provision to prevent illegal aliens from communicating with and working with a union.

The Republican amendment states: “A union cannot communicate with a worker about joining or supporting work organization unless the worker is authorized to work in the United States.”

While Hern spoke, the Democrats frequently interrupted, whispered and hissed at the Oklahoman congressman as he spoke.

CLOCK:

Democrats hiss and fuck while @repkevinhern stands up for American workers. pic.twitter.com/HPg7f6KymR

– Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) February 7, 2020

Hern said on the floor of the house:

This amendment ensures that unions do not use illegal foreign workers to extend their reach to American jobs and collect more union contributions. Under applicable law, a worker can sign a union authorization card to count for expressions of interest in a union election regardless of whether that worker is entitled to work in the United States. Illegal immigrants should not work in American companies, let alone be used by unions to organize jobs. This reapplication request ensures that unions cannot communicate with employees for organizational purposes unless the employee is legally authorized to work in the United States.

…

The change we are proposing here is simple. We demand that unions are not allowed to contact people who are not authorized to work in our country.

If an employer cannot illegally hire someone in our country, a union should not be allowed to organize them. Believe it or not, this is not currently prohibited.

If my colleagues insist on pushing for legislation that empowers union bosses and deprives them of our workers’ independence, they should not do so in a way that promotes illegal immigration.

…

This request for new engagement would make the PRO Act a pro-American worker, not just union-friendly bosses.

MP Andy Levin (D-MI) in response to Hern said that the Republican amendment to stop illegal aliens from participating in unions “is preventing all workers from organizing.”

Democrats rejected the amendment that would have prevented illegal aliens from working with unions. 223 legislators opposed this and 195 approved the amendment.

MEPs Joe Cunningham (D-SC), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Collin Peterson (D-MN) voted with the Republicans for the adoption of the amendment, while MP Justin Amash (I-MI) with the Democrats for the Blocking the change request agreed change.

MPs Max Rose (D-NY), Cindy Anxe (D-IA), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM), Kendra Horn (D-OK) and other Swing District Democrats voted but change to prevent illegal aliens from working with unions.

A high-ranking GOP advisor to the House told Breitbart News that the Democrats’ rejection of the Republican application shows that they are failing to place American workers before illegal immigrants.

“It is appalling that the Democrats have once again refused to put American workers first. Today’s vote with the far left shows that they are unwilling to take even sensible measures to protect American citizens from being undermined by illegal workers Support immigration, ”a house GOP advisor told Breitbart News.

Sean Moran is a congress reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.

