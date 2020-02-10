Advertisement

Congress Democrats blew up President Donald Trump’s $ 4.8 trillion budget for 2021 as a “hit list” against hard-working American families and as an election year attempt to reduce federal security programs after he left on Monday proposed massively reducing student protection, education and Medicaid student loans from the Environmental Protection Agency – while increasing military spending and border control.

“Trump’s budget is a hit list, not a wish list: goals for children, the environment and patients … For Trump and his supporters, the impeachment process is evidence that facts don’t matter; the climate crisis shows that science doesn’t matter. Less than A wish list “It’s a hit list that our children, the environment, and patients have a hard time suffering from,” Lloyd Doggett, a member of the House Budget Committee, wrote in a statement Monday.

“Trump said he would ‘always protect your Medicare and social security. Always.’ Today’s budget will cut them by hundreds of billions of dollars. I will do everything in my power to ensure that Congress rejects this budget by, for and by 1 percent, “Bernont Senator of Vermont tweeted Monday afternoon ,

Trump’s proposal is to reach the EPA with a 26 percent cut in funding, an 8 percent cut in education spending, a cut in federal government student loans, and cut $ 292 billion in Medicaid and grocery programs. He also promised to eliminate 50 programs that he described as “wasteful”.

His proposed budget also recognizes for the first time that previous growth and investment pledges never met their 3 percent targets in 2018 or 2019. Nevertheless, he forecasts growth of 3.1 percent for the coming year.

Democrats responded to Trump’s budget proposal by accusing the President of lying about his promises to protect Medicaid and other federal security network programs, and by criticizing the relatively large amounts spent on military and border security in an election year.

“President Trump’s budget shows that his state of the Union was a lie for a lie to the American people,” replied Chuck Schumer, minority leader in the Democratic Senate.

“The budget is an explanation of the values, and the president shows once again how little he values ​​the health, financial security, and well-being of hard-working American families,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told USA Today.

Republican strategist Rick Tyler agreed and told USA Today that Trump’s budget negated the president’s previous promises. “Politically, it is a gift to the Democrats as it provides for cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and social security – not touching any programs that Trump promised.”

Kentucky Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth, Chairman of the House Budget Committee, described the spending proposal as “a destructive and irrational budget … Congress will stand up to the President’s broken promises and disregard for the human cost of his destructive policies.”

Trump’s budget proposal increases government debt through massive spending hikes and tax cuts for the country’s richest members. As budget experts and conservatives said, the deficit has increased by $ 2.8 trillion since taking office and will increase to $ 4.7 trillion by 2030.

But Treasury Department assistant secretary Monica Crowley defended the Fox Business Network budget on Monday: “When the president took office, he promised to revitalize the US economy through tremendous economic growth and rebuild US military capabilities. He does both promises, but the President also understands that Washington’s habit of getting spending out of control without consequence must be stopped before the economic prosperity that we all enjoy as a direct result of its growth-oriented, common-sense economic policy is jeopardized. “

Trump’s military spending, border wall, and Trump’s Space Force initiative is expected to receive high tax benefits. The president’s budget proposal distracts an additional $ 7.2 billion from the U.S. military for the border wall, and Trump is asking Congress for another $ 2 billion to build more than 800 miles of the wall this year.

