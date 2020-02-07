Advertisement

MANCHESTER, NH >> As urgency increased in their presidential nomination battle, the major Democrats’ presidential candidates met each other tonight in a fiery debate testing the power of a new front runner, former Midwestern mayor Pete Buttigieg, and struggling former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, on the offensive during the high-stakes face-off, predicted that he would “get a blow” in the next New Hampshire primary election after a weak show in Iowa. But he also asked questions about the long-term viability of leading rival Bernie Sanders, who identifies himself as a democratic socialist, and Buttigieg, who has never served in an elected office outside the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“Bernie has labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist,” Biden said, recognizing his own political challenges.

“Turn the page,” said 38-year-old Buttigieg in a jab on 77-year-old former vice-president. “Now we have to meet this moment.”

Today was the eighth and perhaps most consistent debate in the Democratic Party’s many-year search for a presidential candidate. The prime-time affair came just four days after the chaotic caucuses of Iowa – and four days before the primary of New Hampshire – where several candidates were suddenly confronted with focused questions about their political survival.

More than their rivals, the debate tested new front runners, Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who came from the top of Iowa, but entered New Hampshire with commitments that their Democratic rivals tried to exploit. With the commitment increasing day by day and the money drying up quickly, Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar also fought to prove to both voters and donors that there was a legitimate path to presidency.

Klobuchar was one of the underdog candidates who focused on Buttigieg and took out the millennial mayor because he said in his speech that the accusation procedures were “exhausting” and that he would rather watch cartoons.

“It’s easy to go after Washington. It’s much harder to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions, “she said.

She also accused Buttigieg of attacking Washington “because it is popular to say and you look like a cool newcomer.”

If he is elected, Buttigieg is the youngest president ever elected and has never served in an elected office outside the mayor’s office. But he used experience as a weapon against Biden, a two-term vice president who has spent most of his adult life in Washington.

“I am interested in the style of politics that we must put forward to actually turn the page,” Buttigieg said.

Biden was then in defense: “I think the politics of the past were not that bad,” he said. “I don’t know how it was with the past about Barack Obama and Joe Biden was so bad.”

The debate was sometimes fierce, but there were enough moments of unity with candidates who are aware that Democratic primary voters have little desire for a total fight within the party.

Warren avoided any direct criticism of her rivals and repeatedly revolved around her core message against corruption. While Biden, Sanders, and Klobuchar fought over the best way to further develop healthcare, Warren did not address the need to lower the cost of prescription drugs instead.

And between policy conflicts, Biden and Sanders called for party unity against Trump.

When a moderator asked Klobuchar to respond to Hillary Clinton’s comments that no one loves Sanders, Biden approached him and gave him a hug. Klobuchar meanwhile joked that Sanders is ‘fine’ and noted times that they had worked together on policy.

Earlier, a gloomy Biden was grateful when Buttigieg defended him and his son, Hunter Biden, against Trump’s assault investigations.

“We are not going to let them change the subject, this is not about Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden or any Biden. This is about abuse of power by the president,” Buttigieg said. “The vice president and I and all of us are competing, but we have to draw a line. “

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang fought in the meantime to prove that they belong to the conversation.

Former mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg, remains a major unknown in primary mathematics, skips debates and the first four state elections, while he floods the ads with hundreds of millions of dollars in advertisements and retrieves important notes. He focuses on the big basket with super Tuesday primaries.

Traditionally, the knives come out during this phase in the presidential primary process.

It was the pre-New Hampshire debate on the Republican side four years ago when the then New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie the presidential ambitions of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio destroyed with a well-timed decline. Rubio has never recovered, making it easier for Donald Trump to become the presidential candidate of his party.

The stakes were particularly high for Biden, who led the way in almost every one of the previous seven debates, but left Iowa in a distant fourth place. Although reporting problems has curbed the impact of the Iowa competition, Biden’s weak supporters rattled that encouraged him to take an aggressive tack tonight.

However, Biden was also forced to defend his long record when, almost two decades ago, the candidates sparred again about the decision to send US troops to Iraq.

Biden again acknowledged that his vote for war authorization as a senator was a mistake, while Sanders said his vote by the Senate against deploying troops was evidence of his judgment on national security issues. Buttigieg, who studied at the time and later served in Afghanistan, said he would have resisted the war too.

The seven-person field also emphasized the evolution of the Democrats’ nomination battle in 2020, which began with more than two dozen candidates and was effectively reduced to a handful of prominent contenders.

There are clear dividing lines based on ideology, age and gender. But only one of the candidates on the podium, Yang, was an ethnic minority.

As before, healthcare also emerged as a flash point.

Both Biden and Klobuchar said that Sanders’ support for his distinctive Medicare for All-payer health care plan was unrealistic.

“I broke my neck to make Obamacare succeed, get every Democratic vote, I know how hard it is,” Biden said, accusing Sanders of hiding how much his plan would cost.

Klobuchar doubted the political feasibility of the plan.

“I continue to listen to this same debate and it is not real,” she said, noting that two-thirds of Senate Democrats have not signed up to the Sanders bill. “The ACA is now nearly 10 points more popular than the President of the United States – so why should we talk about blowing it up?”

