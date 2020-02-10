Advertisement

Left-wing Bernie Sanders and his youthful challenger Pete Buttigieg burst out in New Hampshire on the eve of his most important primary house in the White House on Monday, fighting for pole position in a democratic nomination race that got sharper every day.

Democratic presidential hopeful (L-R) Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Photo: AFP / Robyn Beck

Supported by a strong show in last week’s Iowa competition, Sanders first claimed national front-runner status in a new poll that also showed billionaire Michael Bloomberg – who skipped Tuesday’s game – jumps to third place behind a struggling Joe Praying.

The 78-year-old Sanders, who represents Vermont’s neighbor in the Senate, seemed to promise his supporters to prevent inequalities and to review America’s health care system. He seemed to have an undeniable head start in New Hampshire, where he won the primary win by a landslide in 2016.

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg became the first of the first competition in Iowa and each gave important momentum. Photo: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

“Let’s win the Democratic nomination, let’s beat Donald Trump, let’s transform this country,” Sanders insisted on a Sunday evening rally, where he entered the stage for a deafening roar and singing of “Bernie! Bernie!”

Bernie Sanders, a left-wing person whose state borders on New Hampshire and who won there due to a landslide in 2016, has a strong sounding lead on the upcoming primary photo: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

The polling average of RealClearPolitics showed Sanders 28.8 percent in New Hampshire, followed by 22.3 percent by his moderate rival Buttigieg – the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who was named winner in Iowa in a boost for his long-shot White House bid.

While the front runners happily made their way through snowy New Hampshire, a late wave also lifted Amy Klobuchar’s fortunes, with two new polls in which the Minnesota senator jumped past heavyweights Biden and Elizabeth Warren to increase 14 percent support.

Democrat Pete Buttigieg is getting sharper criticism because of his lack of national experience Photo: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

Like Iowa, New Hampshire is seen as a crucial litmus test for Democrats hoping to challenge Trump in November, especially for former Vice President Biden and Senator Warren, whose campaigns seem to have hit the wall.

American democratic primaries and caucuses Photo: AFP / Jonathan WALTER

In what it called a “dramatic shift,” a new Quinnipiac University survey showed Sanders catching up with Biden in the national nomination race, with 25 percent support against 17 percent for Biden – shaken by fourth place in Iowa.

But in a surprising turn, the poll also showed that Bloomberg had jumped from eight to 15 percent in support since January 28, suggesting that an upset might be in store when the former mayor of New York – who skips the first four nominations games – throws himself completely into the race.

Just a few days before the New Hampshire election, some visitors to an ice castle and fishing competition put primary politics in the shadow. Duration: 01: 12 Photo: AFPTV / Agnes BUN

Bloomberg focuses on Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states vote – after spending a record $ 260 million of his personal fortune on his campaign, to Sanders’ anger who accuses him of “buying the election.”

Supporters of US presidential candidate senator Bernie Sanders cheer and wave campaign signs as they await his arrival at a campaign collection at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire on February 9, 2020. Photo: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

A new national poll shows billionaire Michael Bloomberg who jumps to third place in the American democratic nomination race Photo: AFP / Mark Felix

Willing to hit the Democrats – and drive high after surviving his accusation process with his seemingly intact election support – Trump has called on his supporters for a private election evening rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, which promises ‘large crowds’.

“Do you want to shake up the Dems a bit – they have a very boring deal,” he tweeted.

In a sign of high commitment, the Democratic race has been in a bad mood with Sanders and Buttigieg trading hooks in recent days, and Biden and Klobuchar are sharpening their attacks on both front runners.

Sanders – whose campaign, strongly based on small donors, says he raised $ 25 million last month – called Buttigieg the Wall Street candidate.

“Unlike other campaigns, we don’t have billionaires who give huge amounts of money,” he said Sunday evening.

Buttigieg immediately pushed back and said, “Well, Bernie is pretty rich, and I’d like to accept a contribution from him.”

Buttigieg, the first gay politician who is a serious contender for the White House, was named the winner of the Iowa caucuses last week, but a series of problems in the nomination contest undermined his scary victory over Sanders.

Because Buttigieg has emerged from practical anonymity, he has also had to deal with increasing criticism – including in an exciting weekend advertisement by the Biden camp – for his lack of national experience and alleged problems with connecting to black voters, an important demographic group.

After listening to Buttigieg at a meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire on Sunday, Katie Morgan, 20, told AFP that he was “interesting and smart.”

But she added, “I personally prefer a candidate with a little more experience.”

Both Buttigieg and Biden have said in the meantime that it would be much harder for the party to beat Trump with Sanders, a socialist, as a candidate.

But the position of Sanders at the far left of the American spectrum – with programs such as extending the Medicare program to all Americans – has been eagerly seized by the president, who said last week: “I think he’s a communist.”

