President Donald Trump mocked the Democrats on Friday for not counting the results of their presidential conference in Iowa.

“Now I understand that voices are fried in Iowa. You couldn’t even create a simple spreadsheet, ”Trump said. “And yet they tell you how to run the country and how to run health care. I think they distributed their voices on the computer.”

Trump said it was unlikely that Iowa would ever find out whether Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or former mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) had really won the decision.

“You have no idea who won. You have no idea, «Trump said. “But I’m telling you who won on the republican side … it was a record-breaking vote. Trump won.”

Trump expressed sympathy for former Vice President Joe Biden (D) on Friday and found that he is losing support in the polls.

“It is very sad what happened to the Bidens and it is also very sad how he is doing, how he is doing in the polls,” he said.

Biden is currently fourth in New Hampshire, behind Sanders, Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

When asked if he believed Buttigieg was a threat to his campaign, Trump replied, “I consider everyone a threat.”

The president also commented on the botched democratic caucus on Twitter, but defended the rights of Iowa and New Hampshire to stay first in the primary calendar.

“Iowa and New Hampshire will not be removed from the primary school schedule while I am president,” he wrote. “Great tradition!”

The Democratic Party has given up counting votes in Iowa. Looks like everything has been “fried” on the computer. Nobody knows who the real winner is. Maybe it’s Sleepy Joe, but it doesn’t look like it. You have lost millions and millions of dollars, all for NOTHING. But I won Iowa big!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020

As long as I’m president, Iowa and New Hampshire will not be removed from the main plan. Great tradition!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020

