MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The Democratic Party’s seven strongest presidential candidates are preparing for what may be the most violent 2020 debating event as the candidates try to survive the battle of the upcoming competitions.

The field was shaken and reshaped by chaotic Iowa events earlier this week, and Friday’s New Hampshire debate, which takes place four days before the state’s first session, offers new opportunities and risks to the shrinking pool of hope in the White House.

Two candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont and ex-Midwest Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who emerged from Iowa, have essentially taken the lead. Those left behind after the first competition – including former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar – are in dire need of showing strength.

Meanwhile, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang are struggling to prove they belong in the conversation.

The rapidly developing momentum means that the candidates have a very real incentive to mingle with their democratic rivals at 8:00 p.m. Debate organized by ABC. You may not get another chance.

“This is the time when voters are eager to show candidates that they can compare and contrast, but also show that they are going to win,” said Democratic strategist Lily Adams, who campaigned on the unsuccessful President of Senator Kamala Harris of California in 2020. “Expect it to get livelier.”

Indeed, it was a Republican debate in New Hampshire four years ago in which the then New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, devastated the ambitions of the President of Florida, Senator Marco Rubio, in a timely decline. Rubio never recovered, which made it easier for Donald Trump to appear as his party’s presidential candidate.

There’s a lot at stake this week for Biden, who has been the frontrunner in nearly every of the previous seven debates, but left Iowa in fourth place. While reporting irregularities weakened the impact of Iowa competition, Biden’s weakness shook supporters, encouraging him to be aggressive on Friday night.

Jim Demers, one of Biden’s most prominent supporters in New Hampshire, said it was time to fight.

“People want to see the fire, they want to see the fight and they want to see the differences,” he said.

So that there was no doubt about his intentions, Biden took a decidedly more aggressive tone towards his rivals in the days leading up to Friday’s debate, having largely avoided direct attacks against other Democrats for much of the past year. But on Wednesday in New Hampshire, former vice president Sanders and Buttigieg followed up by name and questioned their ability to defeat Trump.

On Sanders, Biden took up the status of Vermont senator as a self-described democratic socialist. And on Buttigieg he struck the inexperience of the 38-year-old former mayor.

Biden also admitted the obvious – that his Iowa end was overwhelming at best. He called it a “stomach punch” before turning to the outsider role: “This is not the first time in my life that I have been knocked out.”

The seven-person field also underscores the development of the Democrats’ nomination struggle for 2020, which started with more than two dozen candidates and was effectively reduced to a handful of top candidates.

There are clear dividing lines based on ideology, age and gender. But only one of the candidates on stage, Yang, is an ethnic minority.

Two African Americans and the only Latino candidate were forced out of the race before voting started. The only black candidate still in the race, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, did not reach the polling or donation thresholds to qualify for Friday’s event.

Beyond Biden’s struggles, there are several subplots to watch.

The debate is the first since a growing feud on national television between Sanders and Warren. The Massachusetts Senator refused to shake hands with the neighbor of New England and accused him of calling her a liar shortly after the January 14 meeting in Iowa.

The sharp exchange threatened to cause a permanent crack in the left flank of the Democratic Party. Warren has seen her gender as a political strength in recent weeks, highlighting the successes of Trump-era female candidates and her own record of defeating a male Republican to secure a seat in the Senate.

Nevertheless, she emphasized the unity of the campaign stops in the last few days: “We have to unite as a party. We cannot repeat 2016,” she said.

She even points to her extensive campaign organization to demonstrate her commitment to the unity of the parties, and realizes that adjutants from rivals who are no longer in the race have chosen them.

“I have an open campaign,” said Warren during a Wednesday rally at a community college in Nashua. “An integrative campaign, a campaign that invites people.”

Still, Warren was ready to attack first. Aside from the aftermath of Sanders, she used Buttigieg’s fundraising practices at previous meetings.

While Warren and Sanders have sworn off wealthy donors as presidential candidates, Buttigieg and the rest of the field have continued to hold private financial events with large donors, some linked to Wall Street. In fact, Buttigieg took the unusual step of leaving New Hampshire this week to run three fundraisers with wealthy donors in the New York area.

Buttigieg is expected to be attacked Friday night, said Joel Benenson, Buttigieg’s debator last year and a prominent democratic pollster.

“He has to be prepared to get behind him from people who are trying hard to take voices away,” said Benenson.

“He also has to be ready to counter punch and forcefully push back, but to spread his message when he answers,” he added. “If they draw sharp contrasts, he has to.”

