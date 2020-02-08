Advertisement

Democrats say they would use trade barriers to force other countries to stick to their climate change agenda.

Some of the leading candidates for Democrat nomination said in New Hampshire’s Friday night debate that they would not sign trade agreements with other non-environmental countries or would work to incorporate such regulations into modifications to existing trade agreements.

“Everyone wants to get a foothold in the American markets. We should raise climate standards worldwide to gain access to our market, ”said Elizabeth Warren.

Several other candidates expressed similar views.

Such acceptance of trade restrictions is remarkable, as all candidates in the debate phase also say they reject Donald Trump’s tariffs.

It is also a remarkable rejection of trade policy that two former Democratic Presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, represent.

Other countries could oppose attempts by US politicians to impose a climate policy on them in order to gain access to US markets. Most likely, this policy would trigger a new round of retaliatory tariffs from countries that want to set their own climate policies instead of letting Washington dictate them.

