During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Neil Cavuto, Senator John Thune (R-SD) responded Wednesday to Democratic hysteria over a tweet from President Donald Trump and a Department of Justice action on Roger Stone.

Thune said the Democrats were looking for something to attack the President, but given the strength of Trump’s economy and election success, the Democrats are “frustrated.”

“I think Democrats are always looking for something to pounce on with the President,” he said. “But it’s really hard for them. And I’m sure they are frustrated because – for all of the reasons you just mentioned. If you did – you’ve now seen 23 consecutive months in which the unemployment rate has dropped or less than 4%. We’ve had 18 consecutive months of wage growth over 3% year over year. Seven million jobs have been created since the President was elected, so the economy is buzzing.

“And it has a lot to do with the policies that the President, in cooperation with Republicans, introduced in Congress,” continued Thune. “And that is tax reform and regulatory policy and energy policy, trade policy. And we want to build on this foundation, and so does the President. But at least at the moment the Democrats don’t seem to have given up the attacks. We have just gone through an impeachment process, in which very partisan way to send impeachment articles to the Senate, where we heard the case and decided they hadn’t done the case, so we acquitted the president, but that won’t stop the Democrats’ attacks, and that’s over pretty clear on the last lap. “

The South Dakota Republican predicted that if Trump continued his success, he would win despite a “landslide” despite democratic complaints.

“I think the president has a great record,” said Thune. “And I think if he runs on it and tells the American people about it, he will have a very convincing – convincing story about why he should be given a second term of four years. I think it is important for him to talk about it sometimes not thinking about other things, and obviously he has done many of the unfair attacks that have been perpetrated against him personally – and I think everyone would do it, but I think the best thing he can do is himself to elevate it and continue to advance America and continue to introduce policies that will improve the lives and lives of Americans in that country. “

“If he does, he will win in a landslide,” he added. “And that’s what I hope he would do – he would spin and do, especially if he emerges from this recent impeachment process, which in turn I think the American people have been very frustrated with, which is why the President said Numbers he has enjoyed. From a political point of view, it was certainly a winner for him, but it is a loser for the American people if their leaders are distracted by something like the one we went through here with impeachment. And I think they’re ready to turn the page and go forward. And I hope that the President and the Republicans in Congress, and hopefully some Democrats, will work with us to do some good things for this country. “

