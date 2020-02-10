Advertisement

Director Rob Reiner said on MSNBC on Sunday that to win 2020, Democrats must punch President Donald Trump in the nose.

Reiner said, “If you have a school bully, you have to punch him in the nose and keep punching him. You know, we can’t lie the way he is. He’s a constant liar, and if we do that we’ll go to him, so we’ll have to find another way and we’ll have to start thinking about how – it’s like what James Carville said in 1992, then the economy was stupid, now it’s Trump stupid so everything has to be designed to follow it. And so the candidates who have no cent difference in politics can see debates in which they argue about who has the best health care plan. “

He continued: “What is done is someone who turns against him every day and hits him in the nose. That will need power. It will take money. And so far I hate to say that Bloomberg is the only one who does, and the only one who has the kind of money he’ll take. He can spend twice as much money as Trump, and he can stand on stage, and if Trump calls him short, he can say, well, you’re fat. I mean, that’s going to need it. You have to fight a school bully. You have to punch him in the nose. You can’t nibble around the edges of political problems. “

He added: “He had the perfect line when he said what would you think you know if you got the nomination and went two billionaires in a row he said, ‘Who’s the second? ‘ it will take. It will need a guy who can go straight back to him, who is not afraid that he can do anything. All of these Republicans are afraid that something will happen. We won’t get these people. These people are gone. This will be a turnout. We have to stand behind whoever the candidate is and that person should be better on this stage. And when Trump, like Hillary, enters your personal space, you have to turn around and say go away from me, buddy. Go back to your corner. You don’t belong here. Someone has to say that to him. You have to punch him in the nose and hit him hard. The guy is a liar, a racist, and he is a cheater. So we have to be very hard on him. We don’t have to do a reality show, but we have to punch him in the nose. “

