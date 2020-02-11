Advertisement

The Denver City Council has voted to lift a 30-year ban on ownership of pit bulls and other terrier dogs, CBS Denver reports. The proposal, which replaces the ban with a breed-specific approval, was accepted with 7: 4.

The law update will allow citizens to have a pit bull in the city – under certain conditions, according to a tweet from the city council. Pet parents must register their puppy with Denver Animal Protection (DAP) and give their dog a “breed license”, the tweet says.

The owner must provide the description of the pet and provide proof that the animal has been microchipped, neutered or neutered and is up to date on the vaccination against rabies. There is also a limit of two pit bulls per household and the DAP must be notified within eight hours if the pet escapes or bites someone.

The law will come into force in 90 days after the city’s tweet, if the mayor agrees.

A one-hour public hearing to amend the Denver Revised Municipal Code, which provides a tentative license for pit bull owners, has begun. Pit bulls are currently banned in #Denver. #PitBulls #NoPitBulls pic.twitter.com/ZqXwC2KaKB

– Denver City Council (@DenCityCouncil), February 11, 2020

The Colorado City Council, Chris Herndon, introduced the ban lifting law that was passed after a fatal attack on a three-year-old child in southwest Denver. During the public hearing on the ban, community members disagreed and shared their personal experiences with the animals – both good and bad.

The proponents argued that the previous law was both outdated and flawed. Opponents of the ban said that this breed of dog posed an ongoing public security risk.

“In a nourishing environment, pit bulls may not behave differently from other dogs, but many pit bulls are groomed differently, which is why they are involved in a higher number of attacks,” said anti-ban Paul Verenes.

“I’m going for a walk with my mother with these dogs and all they want is love and cuddling. It breaks my heart to know that they don’t have the loving home they deserve,” said Caroline Smith, a youngster Girl who described her experience as a volunteer in a shelter.

According to a compilation by DogsBite.com, there are laws against pit bulls in more than 900 cities in the United States. Karen Martiny, founder and CEO of Animal Rescue of the Rockies, told CBS News on Tuesday that she is happy that Denver has lifted the ban.

“We have waited for many, many years for the Denver City Council to open their eyes and join the progressive community in the rest of the country on the subject,” she said.

However, she continues to believe that the new licensing program is “unnecessary” and discriminates against pit bulls and their owners.

“Pit bulls are as safe as other dog breeds – all dog owners must be responsible for raising well-behaved dogs,” said Martiny. “A dangerous dog law is the only one that has been proven to work – one that is aimed at individual dogs and their owners, NOT at dog breeds.”

“All dogs, including pit bulls, are individuals,” wrote the ASPCA in a statement on its website about the breed. “Treating them as such, providing them with the necessary care, training and supervision, and judging them by their actions, not by their DNA or physical appearance, is the best way to ensure that dogs and humans continue to be safe and sound happily sharing together living together. “

