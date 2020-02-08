Advertisement

Deontay Wilder digs again at Tyson Fury and stated that he does not care about the belts.

The long-awaited rematch between two of the best heavyweight hunters in the world today is fast approaching. In anticipation of the fight, both Fury and Wilder have insulted each other. Last month Fury claimed that he was the “headman” in the division. And as expected, the lineal destroyed champion Wilder and said his first title defense was “not so good”.

“Undisputed heavyweight champion means f — everything, it means nothing. I am already the chief. When I defeated (Wladimir) Klitschko, he was the chief, not buts, buts or maybes, when I defeated him I became the chief, Fury commented.

“Wilder defeated Bermane Stiverne in his first defense of the belt, not so well,” Fury added.

And recently, Wilder is shooting back on Fury’s claim about winning titles. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, the “Bronze Bomber” stated that he was not worried about one of the belts and just wanted to beat Fury decisively.

“I’m not worried about his game plan, how much weight he has received. How often does he go away. I’m not worried about things like that,” Wider said.

When asked during the rematch with Fury about the titles on the line, Wilder also had a reaction: “I’m not worried about that either.”

Apparently it was important for Wilder to become the best in the sport. According to the stubborn 34 year old, he wanted to be remembered because of his greatness.

“I want you to remember greatness. I want you to remember something that you could only see during a Wilder event, “Wilder said.

Wilder managed to knock down Fury twice in their last fight, but Fury was able to stand up. And with their second showdown, Wilder vowed to eliminate Fury as often as possible if the Brit still managed to stand up again.

“I’ll turn it off again. That’s easy,” vowed Wilder.

Wilder’s trainer, Jay Deas, has also spoken recently. According to Deas, the timing of the first game was really “off” for Wilder. But now Wilder is very healthy and he will certainly “shoot on all cylinders”, reported Give Me Sport.

“Although it was cured by fighting time, the timing on it was still off. Deontay was also very light and didn’t eat as much as he should,” Deas said.

“This time he’s very healthy and fires on all cylinders,” Deas added.

