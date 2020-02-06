Advertisement

DePaul (13-10, 1-9) vs Georgetown (13-10, 3-7)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Saturday, 12 noon European summer time

The bottom line: Georgetown wants to extend DePaul’s losing streak to six games. DePaul’s last Big East win was against Butler Bulldogs 79-66 on January 18. Georgetown lost 78-71 to Seton Hall on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgetowns Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have together achieved 41 percent of team values ​​this season and 48 percent of all Hoyas points in the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Charlie Moore has scored or supported 52 percent of all DePaul field goals in the last three games. In these games Moore scored 17 field goals and 20 assists.

LESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-8 this year if it scores 71 points or less and 13-2 if it scores 72 or more.

UNBEATEN WHEN: DePaul is a perfect 5-0 if it keeps an opponent at 60 points or less. The Blue Demons are 8-10 if the opponent scores more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT Georgetown ranks second among the Big East teams with an average of 76.8 points per game?

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

