Advertisement

PC Chacko, who checked congressional prospects for the general election in Delhi on Sunday after the votes had been counted, after polls predicted a dismal performance.

All five exit polls on Saturday showed that the AAP will remain in power with a second straight win. They predicted the AAP’s victory by a two-thirds majority, with the party receiving between 47 and 68 seats in the assembly of 70 members.

PC Chacko dismissed the exit polls, where Congress is expected to reach a distant third, and discussed the possibility of an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Advertisement

“It depends on the results. Once the results are available, only we can discuss it, ”said PC Chacko when asked about the possibility of an alliance between Congress and AAP.

“I think the polls are not correct. Congress will likely do better than the polls predict, ”he said.

The five exit polls predicted AAP’s victory by a two-thirds majority, and most said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be able to improve its record by getting more seats than in the last parliamentary election in 2015 than she only won three.

Chacko had said on Saturday that his party would bring a surprise on February 11, the day votes will be counted. He also said that the Congress party didn’t throw in the towel.

The congressional leader had called AAP the main opponent of his party and not the BJP. He said Congress is fighting over development.

“We are waging an ideological war. Delhi has made slow progress in the past five to six years. People are looking to Congress with hope while the Aam Aadmi Party is making false promises and the BJP is spreading communalism, ”said Chacko.

In front of Chacko, Congress Party national spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke about the exit polls and said there were several cases where they “went terribly wrong”.

“In Haryana, one choice gave us two seats, but we won 31 seats there. You never really know what the voter thinks, ”he said.

The head of the Delhi Congress, Subhash Chopra, also said that “all campaigns will fail”.

“The BJP won’t even get 20 seats and Kejriwal won’t form a government in Delhi. I hope that Congress will do much better than the polls that will take place after the poll ends. Let us wait until the results are available. “

The results of the fiercely contested parliamentary elections in Delhi will be announced on February 11 after the votes have been counted.

Advertisement