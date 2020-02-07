Advertisement

Attention, Kmart buyers! You have until the end of April to shop at the last Kmart in Illinois.

Patrick Ainsworth, the economic development coordinator at Des Plaines, said the manager of the city’s Kmart at 1155 E. Eakton St. had informed officials of the planned closure on Thursday.

“I know there was a customer base,” said Ainsworth on Friday.

Larry Costello, a spokesman for Sears and Kmart parent company Transform Holdco in Hoffman Estates, declined to comment on the Des Plaines business. Ainsworth said Des Plaines Kmart’s manager told the city that the store would close in late April.

In August, Transform Holdco closed several Kmart stores, including one in the southwestern suburb of Bridgeview. The Kmart in Des Plaines was the last in Illinois, Transform Holdco officials said.

Des Plaines records show that the Kmart opened in 1975. During blue light specials on reduced items accompanied by the “Attention, Kmart shoppers!” The announcement was a draw until it faded in the 1990s. Perhaps the greatest moment of loading came when it was used as a wedding venue.

Kathy Gilbert and Gus Ladas, who met while working at Kmart on Oakton and Lee streets, were married on May 7, 1999 by a shop judge. There were around 130 guests together with Kmart employees and various spectators around them.

Kmart was optimistic in August 2016 when Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and local dignitaries attended a reopening after the renovation. Other fun that day included groceries, a basketball dunking competition, bands, and children’s activities.

According to Ainsworth, the approximately 9.5 hectare area in Kmart could be renovated for commercial and / or private purposes. It is located in a tax tier finance district bordered by Webster Lane to the west, River Road to the east, just behind Kmart to the south, and to the north where Lee meets Graceland Avenue.

“We are excited about the future possibilities for a possible renovation,” he said.

Road maps for the area could make developers more attractive, he said.

Des Plaines is proposing to build a Metra commuter station off Oakton east of Lee as part of the North Central Service, which includes stops at O’Hare International Airport and Union Station in Chicago, Ainsworth said. And Oakton and Lee is a planned stop for Pace’s new Pulse express transportation network for expanded express bus services. Free WiFi and USB charging connections are planned for the optimized route.

Des Plaines would be on the Pulse Dempster Line. The service would have bus stops in Evanston, Skokie, Morton Grove, Niles, Park Ridge, Des Plaines, Rosemont and in O’Hare.

