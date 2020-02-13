Details that became known more than two months after the death of an unarmed man by a Texas policeman during a traffic incident still leave the unanswered question unanswered: why did he pull the trigger?

The 52-year-old temple official Carmen DeCruz was indicted on Monday for manslaughter in the fatal shootout of 28-year-old Michael Dean in the city of 76,000, about 112 kilometers northeast of Austin. Previously, the temple police had released little information about the December 2 shootout.

An affidavit released Monday contains details of what can be seen on DeCruz ‘vehicle and body cameras, although the footage has not been released to the public.

The affidavit states that the video shows DeCruz approaching the vehicle with the pistol drawn. DeCruz, who is listed in the prison records as an Indian, approaches Dean’s vehicle from the passenger side and orders Dean to turn the vehicle off and give him the keys. The video shows DeCruz pulling the buttons with the left hand while the right hand pulls the trigger back with his finger. The gun fires and hits Dean on the head.

The Texas Rangers submitted the results that led to the indictment. The affidavit states that Dean didn’t stop immediately when DeCruz tried to pull him for speeding.

Temporary police chief of the temple, Jim Tobin, said it was “not the normal protocol” for an official who is approaching someone who has been speeding over to have a finger on the trigger of his weapon.

The authorities have not said whether they interviewed DeCruz or what he might have told them. DeCruz was detained on Wednesday for a $ 500,000 bond. No lawyer is listed for him in the court records.

However, Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing Dean’s family, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told him he believed the shootout had been accidentally carried out by the Texas Rangers investigation, and therefore DeCruz is being manslaughtered Charged with murder.

“We understand that this is (DeCruz ‘) defense,” said Merritt. “We do not appreciate that the prosecutor accepted this defense in his indictment. It is only his defense. ‘

Garza did not answer questions about the fee decision on Wednesday and said in an email that he was restricting public comment as it is an active investigation.

Merritt said he and Dean’s family believe DeCruz should be charged with murder.

“The difference is intentional: whether Carmen DeCruz intended to cause Mr. Dean’s death or not,” said Merritt, who hasn’t seen a video of the shootout.

In the weeks after the shootout, police had said DeCruz shot Dean, but did not explain the circumstances, including the contact between the two men.

The lack of information has resulted in people “filling that void with what they think has happened,” said Doree Collins, executive director of the youth-centered, non-inclusive club and pastor for education and children in the Impact Temple Church.

Two reports that the temple police filed with the Texas Attorney General on December 30 and were made available on their website contained some details. One of the reports revealed that the shootout occurred during a traffic incident and that Dean had no weapon. The other report said the couple had “some dispute”.

When asked about the use of the word “dispute”, Tobin said the reports were drawn up at the start of the investigation. He did not explain why this word was used, but indicated that it would be revised.

Tobin said the temple police did not recognize that the reports would be available to the public “as soon as possible” and called the media coverage “a surprise.”

Collins said she was disappointed that the police had stopped trying to alleviate fears and fears in the community. She said she did not feel that the police had given the community a clear message that such aggression by an official “is not allowed here”.

“There is still a lot of work to do to find a solution and some kind of reconciliation, as it does not yet exist,” said Collins.

Mayor Tim Davis said the city was afraid to publish information that turned out to be untrue, but admitted that rumors spread without information.

“I would say that the city has learned that the more information we can publish, the faster the better,” he said.

DeCruz, who was taken on administrative leave after the shootout, could be in jail for two to 20 years if convicted of manslaughter.