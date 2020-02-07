Advertisement

ROME, NY (WSYR-TV) – An inmate of the Mohawk Correctional Facility was convicted of assaulting a correctional officer last July.

34-year-old Jason Melendez was sentenced to Oneida County Court and sentenced to one and a half years in prison, according to a press release.

On July 8, 2019, an official found Melendez and confronted him with smoking while going to the program. Then Melendez turned and hit the policeman in the face and head several times.

When additional staff responded to the attack, they found Melendez on the floor. When they tried to put him in mechanical shackles, he struggled.

The policeman had a cut on the left eyebrow and lip. It took 10 stitches to close the cut on his lip.

Melendez was found guilty by a grand jury in November 2019.

When the attack took place, Melendez had been serving a 15-year sentence after being convicted of possessing a gun. He was due to be released under conditions in March 2021.

After the attack, Melendez was moved to the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Melendez was convicted of second degree and third degree bodily harm.

