February 9, 2020 11:43 a.m.

Connor Sarles

QUINCY, Wash. – The Quincy police and detectives for serious crimes search for suspects who are found in a passing shootout.

The police responded early in the morning to a shot at Fourth Avenue and C Street.

They found 21-year-old Brian Lopez, whose arm was injured by a shot in the arm. He was taken to Quincy Valley Hospital, where he was treated and released after a few hours.

Police officers who responded to the scene found bullet casings on the street and spoke to witnesses who reported a black BMW with tinted windows that drove around the area. They said there were two people in the car, one of whom shot Lopez as they drove past.

“This appears to be an isolated case,” said Captain Ryan Green, “and for unknown reasons, Mr. Lopez was targeted this morning.”

Persons with identification information for the BMW or its passengers are requested to call the Quincy Police Department at (509) 762-1160 or Detective Poldervart at (509) 787-2222.

