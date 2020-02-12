(WASHINGTON) – Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, the last remaining African-American candidate in a democratic presidential field, once defined by his diversity, ended his campaign in Wednesday Wednesday after his late bid had not been set on fire or resonated with voters.

The departure of the former Massachusetts governor from the race comes one day after he was at the bottom of the Democratic field in primary New Hampshire. His decision leaves only one other candidate of color, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Samoan American, in the Democratic competition. It brings the number of Democrats in the presidential primary race to eight.

Patrick launched his bid for the president in mid-November, but failed to register for polling and fundraising and never held a presidential debate. Patrick raised only $ 2.2 million in the last six weeks of last year, and although a super PAC created to support his bid last month did almost as much advertising in the early primary states, Patrick barely registered in New Hampshire.

It is a disappointing finish for someone who, partly due to his rhetorical skills, has long made comparisons with former President Barack Obama. The two men are personally close by and Patrick counts some of Obama’s assistants and donors as part of his own inner circle. Valerie Jarrett, one of Obama’s best advisors, was one of Patrick’s most prominent supporters.

But Obama has largely avoided wading in the race, and Patrick said during the primary that he did not expect the former president to boost his bid.

Patrick focused his campaign entirely on New Hampshire, hoping that the reputation of a neighboring state would increase his chances in the race. He offered what assistants thought was a unique message in a field that ultimately boiled down to career politicians with little experience in the executive or private sector: that he had the track record as a governor and years of business experience to meet democratic priorities such as the combating climate change and health care reform.

But another New England Democrat, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, won the state. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also emerged as the leading moderator who won many of the same centrist voters Patrick had sought.

On the campaign track, Patrick argued for compassionate capitalism, the idea that companies and the government can work together in the public interest, and he devoted his time to Bain Capital to develop companies that promote positive social change as evidence. Although some donors and moderate democrats said that both his message and the messenger were desperately needed, Patrick’s arguments in a primary season dominated by the call of progressives to break up big companies and expand government aid programs seemed blunt with some voters.

