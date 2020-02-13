Washington – Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick suspended his presidential campaign less than three months after the start of the race after not winning any delegates in the New Hampshire area code. Patrick, who launched his campaign in November, was unable to gain a foothold in a crowded democratic field.

“The vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to get the practical wind on the back of the campaign to continue with the next round of voting, so I decided to put the campaign on hold with immediate effect,” said Patrick in one Statement to supporters on Wednesday. The former governor won less than 1% of the vote in New Hampshire’s area code, with almost all votes counted.

Patrick had spent months thinking about joining the presidential race before finally starting his campaign. In his statement to the fans, he also mentioned his relatively late entry into the race.

“A lot of media have noticed that I started the race late. As a direct and limiting consequence, I met many people on the campaign who complained that they wished I had started earlier. As you hopefully know “I entered this race when I could and not a moment before I should have,” said Patrick. He criticized the coverage of his campaign and said voters should continue to exercise preferences even when “the media confuses their primary responsibility to report what happens with their extraordinary power to influence which will.”

Patrick was expected to suspend his campaign after the results of the New Hampshire primaries began to trickle on Tuesday evening. Senator Bernie Sanders won the area code, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Businessman Andrew Yang and Senator Michael Bennet also announced that they would stop their campaigns on Tuesday evening.

Patrick was the last black candidate in the race after Senator Kamala Harris and Cory Booker left. Seven of the eight candidates who are still running are white.