Hassan: JD (S) Patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda left Saturday to take part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his home country. He urged all regional parties to join forces with Congress against the BJP on controversial issues such as the CAA and NRC.

The protest rally took place in Idgah Maidan in his hometown Hassan, which the octogenarian represented six times in a row before moving to the Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, but which was led by BJP candidate G.S. Basavaraju was defeated.

Maulana Naseer Rizwi, who organized the protest rally, informed the newspaper that he had invited Mr. Gowda because the chairman was from the Hassan district and had also filled the post of prime minister.

Mr. Gowda was approved by Congress legislators Rizwan Arshad (Shivaji Nagar) and U.T. flanked. Khader (Dakshina Kannada) on the podium as hundreds of anti-CAA protesters from JDS, Congress and as many 42 Muslim associations gathered in Idgah Maidan during the protest.

Deve Gowda urged regional parties to unite against the BJP, thereby curbing their influence across the country. “Peace and quiet can only be achieved if such elements are opposed,” added Gowda.

Gowda glanced at Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, and dismissed his claim that “Hindu Rashtra” would be introduced, adding, “India belongs to people of all religions.”

