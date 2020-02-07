Advertisement

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 7:04 p.m. EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 7:04 p.m. EST

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It is a city known as “Gorges”. Now Ithaca wants to be known for much more with what developers have called the City Harbor Initiative.

Soon the country where the old Johnson Boat Yard was located on the Cayuga Inlet will have a new look and a new purpose.

The city harbor has been under construction for years, but now that the city guides have expanded the zones, the project can begin.

The first phase of the project includes two new residential buildings with 96 one and two bedroom apartments, space for medical practices and a restaurant.

“Our mission is to make our community a place where people can live, work, and do business,” said Heather McDaniel, president of Tompkins County Area Development.

City Harbor Renderings (courtesy of Lambrou Real Estate)

As the population in Tompkins County continues to grow, so does the demand for housing.

In addition to those who live in the condominium, everyone in the community will have access to water, including visitors from outside the city.

“How transformative it will be for our community to have access to everyone to enjoy the waterfront and visitors alike,” said McDaniel.

The first phase of the project is expected to take one and a half years. The second phase comprises a third residential building with 50-60 additional units.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in May.

“There is no really thriving community on the water yet. I think we are inviting the public, not only the Ithacians, but also the people of the region and beyond to use the coast in a completely new way,” said Costa Lambrou. City Harbor partner of Lambrou Real Estate.

