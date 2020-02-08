Advertisement

The Los Angeles Kings goalkeeper, Calvin Petersen (40), reacts after scoring a goal of New Jersey devil Nikita Gusev (not pictured) in the second round of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, NJ, in Newark, NJ ) has approved (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)

New Jersey Devils left the wing of Miles Wood (44) during the second phase of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun).

New Jersey Devils right wing, Joey Anderson (14), and Los Angeles Kings defender, Joakim Ryan (6), chase the puck in the second round of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, NJ, after (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)

Los Angeles Kings defender Drew Doughty (8) runs with the puck during the second round of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun) ,

New Jersey Devils left wing Nikita Gusev, 97, wants to overtake the puck in the second round of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey. (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)



New Jersey Devils right winger Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates his goal with Andy Greene (6), defender of the New Jersey Devils, in the second round of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, NJ (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun))

Los Angeles Kings defender Joakim Ryan (6) runs with the puck in the second round of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun) ,

Blake Coleman (20) from the center of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his goal with Kyle Palmieri (21), Jack Hughes (86), Damon Severson (28) and Wayne Simmonds (17) in the second round of an NHL hockey game against Los Angeles Kings Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)

Los Angeles Kings goalkeeper Calvin Petersen (40), defenseman Ben Hutton (15) and Blake Coleman (20) from New Jersey Devils watch the puck hit the net in the second half of the tournament against Nikita Gusev (not shown) An NHL hockey game goes Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)



New Jersey Devils goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood (29) protects the goal as the left wing of Los Angeles Kings, Austin Wagner (51), in the first phase of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey Blackwood received a lock when the devils defeated the kings 3-0 (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner (51) runs after the puck as he is chased by New Jersey Devils defender Mirco Mueller (25) during the first round of an NHL hockey game. Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, NJ (AP Photo (Bill Kostroun)

The left wing of the New Jersey Devils, Nikita Gusev (97), shoots the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings. Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey, the Devils won 3-0. (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)

The right wing of New Jersey Devils, Wayne Simmonds (17), will play against Los Angeles Kings defender Ben Hutton (15th) during the third game period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey, in Newark, New Jersey ) stumbled 3-0. (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)

Blake Coleman (20) from the center of the New Jersey Devils crashes in the second round of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey, against goalkeeper Calvin Petersen (40) from Los Angeles Kings (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)



New Jersey Devils goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood (29) stops a penalty shot by Anze Kopitar (11) in the second round of an NHL hockey game in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The Devils won 3-0. (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)

The left wing of New Jersey Devils, Nikita Gusev (97), celebrates his goal with defender Damon Severson (28) in the second round of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, NJ ( AP Photo) / Bill Kostroun)

The Los Angeles Kings Center Trevor Lewis (22) controls the puck during the first phase of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey. (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)

The left wing of the New Jersey Devils, Miles Wood (44), is hit by the puck when he hits the Los Angeles Kings goalkeeper, Calvin Petersen (40), during the third game period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020 , won in Newark, New Jersey, shows 3-0. (AP Photo / Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. – Mackenzie Blackwood and the New Jersey Devils start playing their best hockey of the season.

Blackwood ended a penalty shootout and scored 37 saves when he scored his second consecutive shutout. The Devils defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Saturday evening to extend their point streak to a season high of six games.

“This team worked hard, that’s the only thing I’ll say all year round. We haven’t given up, we haven’t stopped working,” said Blackwood. “We went through everything. Some of the things that we did are mistakes we made ourselves, but I think we’re working on getting a little more consistent and playing right, and I think it starts for us to come together. ”

The devils suffered all season at the end of the Eastern Conference. Her 3-0-0 run since returning from the All Star break outperformed her previous point streak of five (4-0-1).

“Obviously everyone bought it,” said Blake Coleman, who scored a goal with Nikita Gusev and Kyle Palmieri. “Everyone is having fun, and special teams have got a bit going here and it feels good right now.”

Calvin Petersen, who was appointed to the AHL after the replacement of the goalkeeper Jack Campbell for Ontario by Toronto, scored 31 saves for his season debut for the Kings.

“A little too much vanilla from many people and obviously the lack of insult is coming back to bite us,” said King’s coach Todd McLellan. “We are desperately looking for help aggressively. There were a lot of players who played a lot of games for us and who didn’t hit the points sheet or the random sheet. ”

Blackwood, who scored 46 saves in the 5-0 victory over the Flyers on Thursday, stopped 13 shots in the goalless first half. He was a little lucky when Michael Amadio pushed a post off the gate. The 23-year-old rookie goalkeeper stopped Anze Kopitar after a penalty after the Kings captain came on alone in a 3-0 win over New Jersey in the second half.

Kopitar said he tried to hit Blackwood over his pad and goalkeeper glove.

This is the second time that Blackwood, who has scored 17 of the Devils’ 20 victories this season, has failed in a row. He hid Carolina and Vancouver in consecutive games in December 2018.

The Devils parted in the second round and struck Petersen three times in just over five minutes.

Gusev got the first with a one-timer from the left circle after getting a cross-ice pass from defender Damon Severson at 5:38 a.m.

Less than two minutes later, Coleman scored his 21st goal between the circles in a power play. Palmieri scored his 20th goal when a shot from the top flipped into the net against Jack Hughes and then against him.

“Sometimes you’re on the right side of the bounces and sometimes you’re not,” said Peterse. “I think the third one jumped in there. It was a little disappointing considering how dynamic they were. I think it was a disappointing goal. This is part of the hockey you live with. ”

REMARKS: C Nico Hischier (knee) and D Sami Vatanen (foot) each missed their third game in a row. … The teams will play in Los Angeles again on February 29.… Trevor Moore played for Kings for the first time since taking over Toronto on Wednesday.

NEXT

Kings finish the New York City swing on Sunday evening at Rangers.

The Devils received Florida on Tuesday evening. It will be Brian Boyle’s first game since trading with Nashville last February.

