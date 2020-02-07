Advertisement

He called for everyone to be brought to safety before taking drastic steps.

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar averted an open conflict with the ruling Trinamul Congress over his speech at the West Bengal household meeting on Friday and reiterated the Mamata Banerjee government’s concern about “intolerance, bigotry and hatred” as “new standards in the country”.

Unlike his counterpart in Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, in the speech written for him by the state government, Mr. Dhankhar also endorsed the vehement opposition of the Trinamul government against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), without any disagreement. and National Population Register (NPR) in the presence of the Prime Minister in the House of Representatives.

The governor, who swore on Thursday to “write a story” in his speech, said: “There is a general feeling of intolerance, bigotry and hatred that tightens the thread of unity that speaks all linguistic, religious and ethnic The country combines differences in itself. “He called for trust in all possible steps before taking a drastic step.

Mr. Dhankar added: “The state government is strongly against the division of people in the name of steps like the National Population Register (NPR), NRC or CAA … Our country is currently in a critical phase. The basic values ​​and principles of our constitution are questioned. Spreading misinformation is commonplace, and rejecting all forms of dissent is the new fashion in the name of patriotism. “

Mr. Dhankhar mourned the “tragic loss of innocent lives” across the country due to panic over an NRC.

However, the governor’s address was marked by silent protests by the MLAs in Trinamul, wearing anti-CAA NRC t-shirts, badges and aprons. After his speech, he met speaker Biman Banerjee in his chamber in the congregation, where the CM joined them.

