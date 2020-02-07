Advertisement

One of the 15 mosques in Dhannipur near Ayodhya. | Photo: Prashant Srivastava | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Ayodhya: Dhannipur has gained a new identity with the government of Uttar Pradesh, which is making 5 acres of land available in the village for the construction of a mosque.

Advertisement

The land was allocated in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling in the Ayodhya land conflict case that Muslims should be given 5 acres of land in Ayodhya to build a mosque since it was decided on November 9, 2019 that Ram Mandir at the controversial time should appear Ramjanmabhoomi place where the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

Dhannipur Land is nearly 22 km from Ram Janmabhoomi.

The village is on the Lucknow-Faizabad highway and is part of Sohawal Tehsil in the Ayodhya district. It is dominated by the Muslim community.

The residents of Dhannipur have welcomed the land allocation for the mosque. However, the villagers said they would be happier if they also got a hospital, college, and guest house.

Also read: SC lawyer Parasaran, who runs the Ram Temple’s trust, has been referred to as a loyal Rajiv Gandhi

“5 mornings are not enough”

Zafar Ahmad, 62, of ThePrint, said: “We are grateful to the government for choosing land from our Dhannipur village for the mosque. But 5 acres are not enough. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDk_Wq-0zco (/ embed)

He believes Dhannipur will be “an important religious goal”. “Muslims from all over the world will come to visit the mosque, but where will they stay? We want a guest house here. “

Ahmad said the village also needs a hospital. “If someone gets sick or has an accident here, there is no way of adequate treatment. We have to go either to Faizabad or to Luckow. “

Another resident, Mohammad Haneef Khan, said the village is now recognized, but life would only be better if the children were properly educated.

“I would ask Yogi Adityanath’s government to build at least one degree college here. We are happy to see a mosque here, but it is better if the government also builds a graduate school and hospital. “

Some residents called for more development work and pointed out that there are enough mosques in the village.

“There are more than 15 mosques in the village. There should also be enough namazis, ”said Naeem, 22.

He said Muslims made up “65 percent of Dhannipur’s residents” while the rest consisted mainly of Yadavs and Mauryas. “We agree that the mosque is linked to our faith, but further development is needed in this area,” said Naeem.

Ashok Kumar, a member of the Panchayat Dhannipur village, agreed that the government should provide more land for development projects.

“The allocation of 5 acres was a Supreme Court decision. If this UP government really wants development here, it should make more land available for development work here. A guest house is a big need here now. “

The guest house, residents said, would also cater to the people who flock to the village to take part in a three-day mass that takes place every April.

There is a grave of a Muslim saint in the village, and the mass is organized to mark the day of his death.

According to the villagers, the tomb is located on part of the 5-hectare site where the mosque is located. The rest of the country is currently used for wheat growing.

“We have a Qawwali event all night during this Mela. Hindus from the surrounding villages also come here. We call this Mela a symbol of the unity between Hindus and Muslims, ”Zafar Ahmad, who is also a member of the fair committee, told ThePrint.

Muslim litigants are not satisfied with the situation in Dhannipur

While the residents of Dhannipur welcomed the view of a mosque, the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya dispute are not dissatisfied with the location offered because it is not “in the heart of Ayodhya”.

They complained that it was impractical for the Muslims from Ayodhya to drive to Dhannipur, 22 km away, to offer Namaz.

Speaking to the media, Haji Mehboob, a key litigator in the Ayodhya case, said, “What is the use of giving land so far away? We said we don’t want land, and if land is assigned it should be close to Ayodhya. I do not accept it. “

Abdul Razzaq, a member of the Sunni Waqf Board, said they would discuss the issue at a board meeting on February 24. Speaking to ThePrint, Razzaq said the land allocation in Dhannipur was not acceptable to him, although he believes most board members would probably choose otherwise.

Also read: You should not accept 5 acres of land for a mosque, even if it is offered in the Taj Mahal: AIMPLB

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement