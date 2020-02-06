Advertisement

Castlegar's Zach Tremblay, waiting for a kidney donor to be a match, hangs out with the Vancouver Canucks after a hockey game at Rogers Arena on January 27th.

Jana Tremblay / PNG

A 16-year-old from Castlegar and his mother are accommodated in the Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver because the dialysis required near the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is not available.

Zach Tremblay was recently forced to switch from peritoneal dialysis because it lost its effectiveness and switched to hemodialysis, which he did at B.C. To get children’s hospital.

Zach is 16 years old, and the Trail Hospital, which has a dialysis unit, hasn’t given hemodialysis treatment to younger patients, according to the Interior Health Authority.

“We’ll be here by the end of March,” said Jana Tremblay. “I call it IHA limbo. … We were informed that Trail does not accept patients who are not 17 years old and not a day older. Zach turns 17 on March 18. “

The family was asked to think about Hemo at home, but Jana said she was uncomfortable with this option because her mobile home and wastewater treatment plant are not equipped for the necessary equipment.

Zach had a transplant on June 1, 2017, but the kidney that a school friend donated to his mother did not survive the surgery and had to be removed.

For his last trip, he and his mother arrived in Vancouver on January 6th, but the trip was delayed by a few days due to the weather.

“We were stuck in Trail for two days, then drove to Kelowna by ambulance and stayed there,” said Jana.

Zach attended a Canucks game at Rogers Arena against St. Louis on January 27 – section 107, row 4, near the blue line – tickets, taxi ride, and dinner donated by an anonymous subscriber and set up by the Children’s Organ Transplant became society.

“Our prospect was incredible,” said Jana.

Zach wore a gift, an Elias Pettersson jersey, and met defender Chris Tanev after the game. It was so nice to see her son smile and be carefree, she said.

But hemodialysis, which he gets three or four times a week, kills him.

Zach’s school in Castlegar sends a laptop so he can keep up with the work of the new semester (there is a teacher at Children’s’s), but he’s two weeks back.

“He is really angry and wants to go home,” said Jana. “He wants to go to school, he wants to see his friends, his father and brother.

“We’re both tired of it.”

While hemodialysis is done three to four times a week, peritoneal dialysis is a daily home treatment once the patient and family are trained in BC. Children spokeswoman. No form is considered to be rare or specialized.

Which treatment is chosen will be decided on a case-by-case basis, she said.

“Some patients switch between hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis as they travel through kidney disease. However, in patients with end-stage kidney disease, kidney failure is permanent and dialysis or transplantation is required to stay alive. “

According to Paula Hann, regional director for kidney services, interior health cannot discuss individual cases due to data protection regulations.

“However, we know how difficult it can be for young patients and families to travel and stay in Vancouver for dialysis and other purposes,” she said. “The priority of Interior Health is to support home care for all patients as closely as possible, and when we look at B.C. Children’s Hospital, it’s in every patient’s best interest.”

Given the impact that traveling has on patients and families, age wouldn’t explicitly exclude service in Trail, and Interior Health would examine every situation on a case-by-case basis.

“A decision to include a younger patient in the trail program would result in more discussion between our trail nephrologists, our kidney care team, and the B.C. team. require. Children to make sure we can address that person’s specific needs. “

Kootenay Boundary has admitted several new kidney patients in the past two weeks, so the department is busy.

“As part of the kidney program, new employees will be hired to meet the increased demand.”

There are eight chairs in the trail kidney unit. Interior Health has had preliminary discussions about adding a ninth, but no decision has been made, said Hann.

[email protected]

twitter.com/gordmcintyre

