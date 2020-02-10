Advertisement

Just when you think you have seen and heard everything about Muhammad Ali, entering the proverbial ring Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes.

The documentary, premiered at HBO on Tuesday 11 February, tells the story of the iconic boxer through his more than 50-year bond with Dick Cavett. The Emmy-winning host had Ali 14 times in his late-night show, which became appointment television and produced a friendship that stands the test of time.

“We really got along. He thought I was funny. I thought he was funny, “says Cavett TV Insider.” He had every showbiz instinct. He knew how to treat himself. He knew what to say. He knew the right thing to be ad lib. He knew how to draw a line. “He had to deliver. He was a very good actor. I suppose you can say with a smile that we were destined to become friends because of our similar backgrounds [laughs].”

Director Robert S. Bader has worked with Cavett’s archives as part of their ongoing collaboration, and he particularly noticed the Ali interviews.

“You could take a five-hour movie. It’s just incredible, “he says.” To try to break it down in the story, I focused on Ali’s most important decade, the decade he was in. The Dick Cavett Show all those times. I also had to go back before Dick had a show to get outdoor images that could enter the story. By the time Dick’s show premiered in 1968, Ali had already refused to join the army. He had already become a member of the Nation of Islam. You can tell most of the story from the interviews with Dick Cavett. “

Whether it was about smacking his biggest rivals or delving into race relationships and injustices, Ali felt more and more comfortable in the hands of Cavett. So much he agreed to share the stage with his opponent, Joe Frazier.

“It was a bit of a danger,” Cavett, now 83, recalls. “There is a good segment with one of my controversial ad lists. Ali tells Frazier: “Let’s pretend we like each other and catch him,” pointing at me, and then they lift me up. I compared it like a giant Oreo cookie. There are people who are offended. A few of them did not like it, but went with hell. “

Bader hopes that the doc will generate a conversation and dialogue that goes beyond boxing. Along with Cavett there are certainly others who can be seen in the film, including Rev. Al Sharpton, Michael Marley, Thomas Hauser, Larry Merchant and Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz.

“I was surprised with some of the results and how [the interviews] give a certain perspective, not realizing how well-informed about boxing and Ali they were. For example, I contact Juan Williams because he is aware of the era of civil rights, “Bader shares.

“He wrote Eyes on the price and can address those concerns that have occurred in Ali’s life. I discovered that he was a big Ali fan and knew a lot about boxing. Another thing that was surprising to me was that Ali lit the [Olympic] torch in 1996. Everyone would take a deep breath before talking and pausing and almost crying … The sight of Ali trembling [because of his Parkinson’s disease] at the 1996 Olympics. Many people broke into camera and had to start over. I think every person interviewed in the film had this visceral bond with him. “

Cavett recalls the last time he saw Ali, about a year before his death in 2016 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s. It was backstage during an event in New York.

“They would bring him outside. They had him on a small stage and put a curtain around him and pulled the curtain back. Here he sat on a chair in his tuxedo. A throne actually. It just gave you goosebumps when the curtain opened, “he recalls.

“I had seen him minutes before. They said, “Good luck, he probably won’t know who you are or what is being said.” I sat down next to him. It was horrible. I felt like I was standing next to a statue of Ali. I spoke a little. He seemed to react a little. I have said my name a few times and I don’t think I’m reading this, but he responded a little to my name. It was completely sad. He lived a wonderful life, almost his entire life. But not enough … “

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes, 11 February, 9 / 8c, HBO

