The winning numbers for the Powerball draw on Saturday night were 35, 49, 50, 59 and 66. The Powerball was 6 and the Powerplay was 2X.

But no one claimed the jackpot on the February 8th draw, so it will be carried over to the next February 13th draw. The next estimated jackpot is $ 70 million with a cash value of $ 49.8 million.

Although no one won the jackpot, there were some big winners from the Saturday night draw. Eight people correctly guessed four numbers and the Powerball to win $ 50,000. Three of them doubled their profits by purchasing Power Play to $ 100,000.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won on the January 29th draw, the lucky Florida player won the $ 396.9 million jackpot. The ticket was purchased from a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs and the retailer also received $ 100,000 for the sale of the winning ticket.

The initial jackpot was believed to be $ 394 million, but has been revised to $ 396.9 million, according to the Florida Lottery Commission. The huge win was due to the fact that the jackpot has risen 24 times since the previous jackpot win on November 6 last year.

How do you play the Powerball lottery?

To participate in the Powerball lottery, players must purchase a ticket from a licensed lottery dealer for $ 2 per game. The players choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and a number between 1 and 26 for the red powerball.

The numbers can be chosen on purpose, or a player can have them selected at random by the lottery terminal. Players can play the same number of numbers multiple times in Multi-Draw or Advance Play.

The Powerball jackpot starts at $ 40 million and increases every time it is not won. The largest jackpot ever has been a win of $ 1.586 billion won on January 13, 2016 in a draw. Three couples each received an annual pension of $ 533 million or $ 327.8 million when claimed as a cash option.

Where can you play the Powerball lottery?

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. In 2020, it will be available in Mississippi, where pullers were first legalized this week. States that do not allow the lottery are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

You do not have to be a US citizen or US resident to enter the raffle, and you can buy tickets up to an hour or two before the raffle, depending on the jurisdiction to sell. Players from states where the lottery is not available can buy tickets outside the state.

However, if they win, their prize must be claimed in the same condition in which the ticket was purchased. Prizes below $ 600 can generally be claimed from any licensed retailer, and larger prizes must be claimed from a lottery authority. The deadline for applying for a prize varies depending on the federal state, but is usually between 90 days and one year.

