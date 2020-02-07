Advertisement

During a town hall event in Derry, New Hampshire, a swing voter asked Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) why he is now advocating unchecked immigration instead of sticking to his previous position that such a policy is an effort to suppress American wages is from the donor class.

In front of an overcrowded audience, the Swing voters, a poverty-stricken white woman, said she admired Sanders’ authenticity, but couldn’t understand why he had given up his opposition to massive, unchecked low-wage immigration – which he had consistently admitted to by then This election cycle lowers wages for American workers.

The swing picker asked Sanders:

SWING VOTER: Hello Mr. Sanders, My name is Christine and I am here because you seem like one of the most authentic candidates currently starting. So I wanted to hear what you have to say and how authentic you really are. By the way, nobody believes for a minute that you told Elizabeth Warren that she couldn’t make it to the president. (Emphasis added)

So they were very consistent and authentic and I’ve voted since I was 18 … I voted half republican and half democratic in every presidential election, That is why I am very interested in what you do for the poor. I want to know that. (Emphasis added)

One issue where you have not been consistent is open borders, When you first ran You said it was a system of the Koch brothers and you seemed to recognize that posting low-wage workers to the country did not help low-wage workers, (Emphasis added)

My family is 134 percent poor, So I worked in a restaurant this summer and the dishwashers started at $ 14 an hour, teens. Can you please explain why you have changed on this point? Did you have to change because donors seem to want low-wage workers, (Emphasis added)

Sanders ignored the wage impact of illegal and legal mass immigration and instead reaffirmed his support for the amnesty of all 11 to 22 million illegally living foreigners, forcing the American working class and middle class to take on a newly legalized foreign population for jobs in the United States.

Sanders took the same position as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, claiming that cheap foreign labor is necessary to keep food prices down for American consumers:

BERNIE SANDERS: No no no. First thought, what I absolutely believe I don’t believe in open borders when open borders mean that anyone can come from anywhere in the world, I think there is no country in the history of the world that has ever had this perspective. But I think we have 11 million undocumented people hereMany of these workers are being exploited. (Emphasis added)

You know Trump wants to throw everyone out of the country. If (Trump) kicked everyone out of the country, the price of groceries in that country would skyrocket. Who do you think is harvesting and planting crops across the country? (Emphasis added)

So what we have to do and what I think Americans expect from us is that we don’t demonize the undocumented people. What they want is a reasonable immigration policy that includes the following: Right now you have 1.8 million young people in this country who came to this country at the age of two, three, five years. Trump took her legal status. As president, I would restore protection to the 1.8 million in the DACA program, (Emphasis added)

Number two, in my view, as far as the United States is concerned America is not about federal agents taking little babies out of their mothers’ arms. That is not what this country is about. And we’ll stop … and no children will be thrown … so we have to hire hundreds of administrative judges at the border so we can deal with asylum issues rationally and quickly. And third, as I said, We need to work towards comprehensive immigration reform and a path towards citizenship, (Emphasis added)

As Breitbart News reported from his time as Mayor in Vermont until at least 2015, unchecked immigration only makes the American working class “poorer” because it is largely the demographic group that is forced to contend with illegal immigrants arrived immigrants.

“I think moral responsibility means that we have to work with the rest of the industrialized world to tackle the problems of international poverty, but you don’t do it by making the people of this country even poorer,” said Sanders of uncontrolled immigration at the Year 2015.

However, in the current election cycle, Sanders has endorsed one of the most open democratic platforms of all 2020 Democrats – a plan that compels Americans to pay for free health care for illegal foreigners, decriminalize illegal immigration, and no reduce legal immigration to U.S. wages boost.

Sanders’ last interview with the New York Times was against his previous stance on immigration, in which he again admitted that “naturally” cheap foreign workers cut wages for Americans.

However, later in the interview, Sanders refuses to suppress the impact of immigration on the Americans, and focuses on a minimum wage of $ 15 – suggesting illegal aliens are legalized and paid the same wages as Americans.

“I’m just saying I’m paying you $ 5 an hour for some reason, okay,” Sanders said. “Don’t you think that lowers the wages she gets?”

Extensive research by economists such as George Borjas and analyst Steven Camarota shows that the current system of legal mass immigration burdens US taxpayers and the American working and middle class, while spending about $ 500 billion a year on large employers and newly arrived immigrants be redistributed. Similarly, surveys have shown how American wages are depressed by the country’s high levels of immigration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

