Advertisement

Union Minister Giriraj Singh | ANI

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Trade minister and BJP chairperson Giriraj Singh’s visit to the Rithala region on Friday, hours before the start of the Delhi general election, sparked controversy with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, Singh claimed that he was in the area to buy a gold ring, and the leader reportedly provided a receipt to prove his claim.

Advertisement

Singh is the party leader for the Rithala constituency.

On the microblogging website Twitter, Singh retweeted a post by a journalist that contained a photo of a suspected receipt for the ring.

केंद्केंद मंत्री @girirajsinghbjp रिठाला विधानसभा क्क्षेत में जब दुक दुकान पर सोने सोने की खरीद खरीद, थे @AamAadmiParty के उम्मीदवामीदव महेंद्महेंद गोयल गोयल गोयलावह ं समुदाख अपनी अपनीाह से हैाVXSU.com/sit

– Vikas Bhadauria (ABP News) (@vikasbhaABP) February 7, 2020

“He had gone to buy a ring and a receipt is also available. The fear of loss has caused AAP to resort to such cheap tricks, ”said a BJP official who refused to be named.

BJP sources also said that AAP’s Rithala MLA Mohinder Goyal, who is seeking reelection this year, attacked Singh while he was sitting in the store.

Also read: Kejriwal, Gandhis and some Bollywood stars vote, but turnout is increasing slowly

AAP allegations

AAP chief Sanjay Singh said Friday that BJP MPs, including trade union minister Giriraj Singh, “distributed cash and spirits” in Delhi to influence voters.

“We have received such a report about Giriraj Singh from the public in the Rithala Vidhan Sabha region. Local people have told us that he distributed money, ”AAP chief Sanjay Singh said at a press conference.

The AAP boss even played a video of Giriraj in the store.

“We said earlier that the BJP would use cash and alcohol distribution to influence voters. It does it now. Such reports had also been received yesterday, ”he said.

“The BJP has violated the Model Code of Conduct throughout the campaign period by making inflammatory statements,” added the AAP leader. “Now that there is only one day left to vote, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and other BJP MPs are openly distributing cash and spirits.”

Sanjay Singh said his party had informed the election commission of the incident. It called for strict action against the BJP and the immediate removal of all party members who are not based in Delhi from the state capital.

Delhi elections

The voting for the parliamentary elections in Delhi is currently underway. For the first time since 1998, the BJP is striving to take power in the state capital.

The Delhi elections were originally touted as a triangular competition between the BJP, the AAP and Congress. However, the polls slowly turned into a duel when the BJP launched its campaign with an aggressive attack on the Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The votes will be counted on February 11th.

Also read: The Delhi voters lost something between Shaheen Bagh and Hanuman Chalisa

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message



Advertisement