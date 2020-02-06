Advertisement

Actor Matthew Perry has become a member of Instagram. What forced him to admit it as the last hold-out of the cast of Friends? This is why we think his return might have something to do with a certain HBO Max reunion special rumor.

Matthew Perry played in “Friends”

Matthew Perry | Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Perry started on TV in the late 80s. But it was only when he landed the role of Chandler Bing in Friends that his career began to fly. The sarcastic character earned him his first Emmy nomination and helped him score a number of leading roles, including The Whole Nine Yards.

When Friends finished, Perry played in series such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On and a reboot of The Odd Couple. But it didn’t seem to matter how many other parts he took; Perry, like many of the cast, is still best known for Friends.

There is a rumor about a ‘Friends’ reunion

Over the years, the cast of Friends has been repeatedly asked about a kind of revival or special reunion. Answers of course vary from person to person. But as time has passed, almost everyone has said something positive about reunification.

In October 2019 we came closest to a reunion of friends we have ever had. Jennifer Aniston was the fifth member of cast member to join Instagram, and she briefly broke the platform when she shared her very first message with all six together. Not long after, the news about a reunion on TV grew.

Perry tweeted about “Big News”

Although Aniston’s decision to participate in Instagram was probably partial because she promoted her return to TV with the Apple TV + series The Morning Show, the same cannot be said of Perry. In fact, the actor has not been in a movie since 2009, and his last TV appearance was the 2017 mini-series The Kennedys After Camelot.

So what brought him to the platform? Well, the day before his account was made public, Perry tweeted “Big news coming …” He could have just talked about his decision to join Instagram, but we feel he wouldn’t have made this jump without career related reason.

Kudrow posted when he joined Instagram

Who was the first friend who welcomed Perry on Instagram? None other than Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay on the series. The actress, who recently appeared in the penultimate episode of The Good Place, shared the above photo of herself with her former co-star.

“Finally !!! Yay !! Can’t believe my eye MY EYES,” she wrote, referring to a moment in the episode where her character sees Perry’s Chandler and Courteney Cox’s Monica becoming physical across the street. Speaking of Cox, she agreed to a response to the post and wrote, “Yes Matty !!!”

Will HBO Max announce a reunion special “Friends”?

HBO Max is scheduled for launch in May 2020. To this end, numerous new shows have been announced, including the controversial Legendary. We also know that all ten seasons Friends will be available to view. But what we really want to know is that the proposed reunion is special.

So what’s the chance that HBO Max will announce this soon? Unless Perry was really just eager to join Instagram, the news could come every day. Let’s hope we discover where the gang is now!

