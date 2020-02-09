Advertisement

The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is at the heart of California’s massive water production, storage and distribution system.

The water flows from Sacramento, San Joaquin and several smaller rivers that drain the state’s mountain ranges on the northern and eastern edges into the largest estuary in the west.

While most of the water flows into the Pacific Ocean, huge pumps at the southern edge of the delta draw a large part of it into the channels to supply the farms of the San Joaquin Valley and the southern California cities to San Diego.

Accordingly, the delta is also the center of more than half a century of often bitter political, legal and financial conflicts, in which environmental groups that want to curb delta diversion generally take action against farmers who use most of the delta water, and that are more interested in municipal water interests or less caught in the middle.

During his first tenure over four decades ago, Jerry Brown attempted to build a “peripheral channel” that would have run the water of the Sacramento River through the delta. He got it through legislation just to see it defeated in a referendum.

In the 1990s, Bruce Babbitt, the former Arizona Democratic Governor who had become Secretary of the Interior of the Clinton Administration, tried to mediate the conflicts with the blessing of Republican Governor Pete Wilson and appeared to be successful. “Peace broke out in the midst of the water wars,” Wilson said at the time.

It was a premature declaration of victory and Wilson’s successor, a notorious, risk-averse democrat, Gray Davis, stepped aside as the conflict continued to simmer, especially in federal courts.

Republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger tried to revive the peripheral channel as a twin tunnel under the delta, which Brown enthusiastically welcomed in his second term.

Brown also brought Babbitt back as an intermediary and bequeathed the successor Gavin Newsom to the start of a peace process through “voluntary agreements”. Newsom continued to pursue this process and even vetoed Senate Bill 1, which would have put the Obama administration’s environmental regulations into effect. State law on water concerns and Senator Dianne Feinstein warned it would torpedo the negotiations.

Last week, Newsom unveiled a compromise framework designed to improve the delta’s flow by up to 900,000 acres a year and restore 60,000 acres of wildlife, especially salmon, that are at risk of decline or even extinction due to the diversions.

“Today my administration is proposing a path that moves past the old water binary and prepares us for a safe and prosperous water future,” Newsom wrote in CalMatters.

The framework is just that. Many details remain to be clarified, and approval from various government and federal agencies should also be obtained. But it is progress.

Why could Newsom be successful if others failed?

One factor is that farmers saw their political clout decrease in an increasingly blue state. They are also threatened by the State Water Resources Control Board to order permanent cuts in agricultural water and the newly enacted groundwater regulation, which will reduce their ability to mine aquifers during periods of drought.

Newsom’s shrinking of the double tunnels in the delta into a single tunnel plays a role, as does progress in a large new reservoir called Sites on the west side of the Sacramento Valley. Assuming that climate change will decrease snow cover in the mountains that feed the water to the delta, more drains are to be recorded.

“Inaction, contradiction and compliance with the status quo endanger our water future,” wrote Newsom. “The alternative to the voluntary agreements is a controversial regulatory process that will take many years and will require a multi-direction litigation to be settled before river flows are restored.”

CalMatters is a not-for-profit journalistic company dedicated to explaining how California State Capitol works and why. More stories from Dan Walters can be found at calmatters.org/commentary

