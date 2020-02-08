Advertisement

The Mega Millions jackpot is rising after yesterday’s main prizes were not won. The next draw is estimated at $ 202 million.

The six winning numbers on Friday night were: 9, 14, 27, 36, 52 and 4 with a 3-fold multiplier. Despite the undrawn $ 187 million jackpot ($ 131.5 million in cash), lottery officials have confirmed that there have been multiple payouts to ticket holders in New York, Oklahoma, and Arizona.

Three players were $ 1 million richer after passing five balls, but two of these ticket holders also bought a multiplier that increased their winnings to $ 3 million. A total of 17 people won $ 10,000. One of them had a multiplier that earned them $ 30,000.

Advertisement

Mega Millions Drawing for 07/02/20: The Friday jackpot is $ 187 million

Continue reading

The next draw will take place on Tuesday, February 11th, at 11:00 p.m. EST and has a cash option of approximately $ 142 million.

In the nationwide Mega Millions lottery, five white balls are drawn from a series of balls numbered between one and 70, and a gold “Mega Ball” is drawn from a series of balls numbered between one and 25.

The financial prizes are won by matching the purchased balls with a free entry of $ 2 per game. However, players can also add a multiplier for an additional $ 1, which can instantly increase the non-jackpot by up to five times. If no player claims the top prize, the money for the next draw will be credited to the jackpot.

The Mega Millions website states that the chances of winning are 24 percent. The game is open to citizens from 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

<noscript><iframe width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/F6MoYB8AxZs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

In the January 14th draw, American Bob Ogrodnik won $ 1 million after buying three tickets and finding five winning numbers. He said he would share the profits with his son-in-law. The winning numbers in this draw were 9-11-13-31-47 and the Mega Ball number was 11.

Last June, Californian woman Laarni Bibal won a $ 522 million jackpot prize after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a deli. She told the officials that she was planning to pay off debts and buy a house at the price, which she saw as a cash value option of approximately $ 340 million.

According to the Mega Millions website, 187 jackpots with 212 single tickets have been won since the game was launched in 2002. “The largest Mega Millions jackpot won with a single ticket is a $ 1.537 billion win. It is also the world’s largest lottery prize on a single ticket,” it said.

A total of seven jackpots were won last year. The results can be viewed on YouTube and will be published on the official website shortly. Players are always encouraged to play responsibly.

Mega Millions lottery tickets are in a supermarket in Lower Manhattan on October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Drew Angerer / Getty

Advertisement