The Mega Millions jackpot is rising after yesterday’s main prizes were not won. The next draw is estimated at $ 202 million.

The six winning numbers on Friday night were: 9, 14, 27, 36, 52 and 4 with a 3-fold multiplier. Despite the undrawn $ 187 million jackpot ($ 131.5 million in cash), lottery officials have confirmed that there have been multiple payouts to ticket holders in New York, Oklahoma, and Arizona.

Three players were $ 1 million richer after passing five balls, but two of these ticket holders also bought a multiplier that increased their winnings to $ 3 million. A total of 17 people won $ 10,000. One of them had a multiplier that earned them $ 30,000.

