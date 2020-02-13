Last night’s Powerball winning numbers (Wednesday) were 14, 47, 54, 55, and 68, and the Powerball was 25. The jackpot was estimated at $ 70 million with a $ 49.8 million cash option.

Has anyone won the Powerball draw?

A player who bought his ticket in Michigan found all five numbers and the Power Ball and won the jackpot. The jackpot winner can claim their prize either as an annuity made up of an initial payment followed by 29 graded annual payments totaling $ 70 million on the last payment, or as cash, ie $ 49.8 , composed to be paid out at once.

The jackpot for the next Powerball draw on Saturday night is estimated at $ 40 million with a cash option of $ 28.4 million.

A customer purchases Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California.

Justin Sullivan / Getty

Powerball Winner

While no one matched five numbers on the Power Play, which was X2 last night and would have doubled the price to $ 2 million, a Missouri player matched five numbers to win $ 1 million.

Nine people each won $ 50,000 by matching four numbers and the Power Ball. One of these winners doubled their prize to $ 100,000 using Power Play. More than 700 people won $ 100 by matching either four or three balls and the Power Ball, and nearly 200 of these players doubled their prize with the Power Play.

In addition, more than 430,000 players won smaller prizes ranging from $ 4 for matching only the Power Ball to $ 14 for matching three balls and using Power Play.

Powerball drawing days

Powerball draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. The next drawings will take place on Saturday, February 15th. The drawing is shown on television and a video of the drawing is uploaded to the Powerball website.

Tickets cost $ 2 per game and must be purchased from a licensed lottery dealer. The deadline for buying a ticket is usually one to two hours before the drawing and varies depending on the jurisdiction of the lottery. The Powerball lottery can be played in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

How do I play Powerball?

To take part in the Powerball lottery, players must select five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls and one number from one to 26. Players also have the option to add Power Play to their ticket for the chance of an additional dollar per game to multiply their price by X2, X3, X4, X5 or X10.

The Power Play number is randomly selected shortly before each draw, and the X10 is only in play if the announced lottery prize is $ 150 million or less. In addition, the match five price of $ 1 million in Power Play is always $ 2 million, regardless of the number.