TEMPE, Ariz. – Throwers and catchers sign up for spring training on Tuesday, though these are not quite the throwers that many Angels fans had hoped for.

A winter that many fans will regard as a disappointment has come to an end. The Angels opening camp had not added the hoped-for premium pitch.

Gerrit Cole, an Orange County native and arguably the majors best pitcher, declined an eight-year Angels offer to accept $ 324 million from the New York Yankees over nine years.

The Angels also attacked freelance agents Stephen Strasburg and Zack Wheeler and tried to do business for Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger, Matthew Boyd and Ross Stripling.

Stripling’s loss may have been the most frustrating for many since the Angels reportedly agreed to take it over and beat Joc Pederson in a deal with the Dodgers, but it still hasn’t happened and there are reports that the deal has not come about.

Certainly, there were many other pitchers that chased them that were ultimately unavailable or that required more money than the angels were willing to spend.

“We were definitely aggressive and tried to face others,” said manager Joe Maddon last month. “It just didn’t work for some people, but I’m really happy with the guys we got.”

They ended up with Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran.

Although they are not brand names, they offer the angels something they have been lacking painfully in recent seasons: durability.

Bundy has played 89 games for the Baltimore Orioles in the last three seasons. Tehran is one of only four pitchers to have played at least 30 games in the past seven years.

Bundy [27] and Tehran [29] are still under 30 and give the angels hope that they can remain effective and durable enough to add volume to their rotation.

The Angels can also hope that more innings will come out of their starters, making it easier to work on the bullpen – one that could be anchored by Hansel Robles, Ty Buttrey, and Keynan Middleton – to form an effective pitching team.

And there is hope for the offense that has benefited from their biggest change in the off-season. The day after the Angels missed Cole, they spent $ 245 million on a seven-year deal for third baseman Anthony Rendon, the best player in the free agent market.

Bounce back seasons by Justin Upton and Andrelton Simmons and the addition of Jason Castro behind the plate could be a blessing for the offensive.

While there is reason to be optimistic about the lineup and the bullpen, the big question when opening the camp is whether the angels have enough rotation.

Maddon wasn’t sure two weeks ago.

“We can,” he said. “I don’t know the boys I haven’t seen, the teenagers. We might have enough pitching already. I don’t know. From a distance, without seeing some of these people, you would like to have more. You always want more, but I’m excited about the young arms that everyone likes because maybe we already have enough pitching. ”

One of these young jugs is the subject of the most important questions the angels are facing this spring:

HOW IS SHOHEI OHTANI MANAGED ON THE DOG?

The only pitcher that the angels have and that has the potential to be a frontrunner is Ohtani, who has not had a full season in Japan since 2016. He’ll be at an innings limit this season, so the angels are trying to figure out how to do it.

Will he start his season later, maybe do his spring pitching training in April, and start pitching in May? A new rule would allow him to quasi-rehab in minor league games while still remaining on the active major league list.

The angels are expected to set a course for Ohtani at the beginning of spring training.

WHAT OTHER YOUNG PITCHERS WANT TO TAKE A STEP?

Griffin Canning, Patrick Sandoval, José Suarez and Jaime Barría played at 23 years of age or younger last season. All debuted last year except for Barría, who became known as a rookie in 2018.

Canning, a former second-round goal that was the Angels’ top pitching prospect, belongs to a different class than the other three. It is a virtual lock to be part of the rotation, although it remains to be seen how good it will be.

The other three have each flown the opportunity to be solid Big League starters, but not the constancy.

Spring training could provide clues as to which of these jars, if any, appear to aid rotation.

WHO IS FIRST?

Albert Pujols has just turned 40, but he still tops the Angels depth map in first base, especially when Ohtani is likely to make a large part of the DH starts. Pujols first played 98 games last year and got through the season healthy. It allowed him for the first time since 2014-15 an off-season with any restrictions.

It will be interesting to see what Pujols looks like in spring and what kind of work the angels expect from him.

And it will also be interesting to see who gets the first base that they don’t start. The Angels will likely have either Matt Thaiss or Jered Walsh in the squad, but there are questions as to whether either of them is still a big league hit. The angels are expected to experiment with Tommy La Stella first. Initially, he only played 5-1 / 3 innings in the majors, but when he’s done with this position, he’s an ideal move partner for Pujols.

IS JO ADELL READY?

For much of the past week, when the angels seemed to be getting Pederson from the Dodgers, the bar for Adell to reach the majors rose. When the Pederson deal did not materialize, the bar was lowered again.

The way it looks now, if he is considered a better option than Brian Goodwin, Adell will be the right field player of the angels.

Last spring, the angels didn’t look at Adell before he was injured early in the camp. This time he wants a lot of action and even the chance to make his way into the opening formation.

The Angels will most likely start him at Triple-A, a level he has struggled with in his 27 games last summer.

HOW ABOUT YOUR NEW ADMINISTRATION?

After successful stops at the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, Maddon is back to lead the Angels. He works in an organization in which he has worked as a minor league player, minor league coach and major league coach for decades.

Maddon exudes a very different atmosphere last year than Brad Ausmus and differs from Mike Scioscia even 19 years earlier.

The Angels will also have their third pitching coach in the past three seasons, this time with Mickey Callaway. Callaway spent five successful years as a pitching trainer for the Cleveland Indians before working two years as manager of the New York Mets. He will likely take a much more traditional approach than Doug White in his first season as head of the pitching team.

