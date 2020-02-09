Advertisement

The single mother of two Sara Faizi from Afghanistan died when she arrived in Bulgaria in 2018: the former manager of the bank branches needed a job, but did not speak the local language and had no contacts.

An energetic Bulgarian, Iva Gumnishka, 25, and her social enterprise Humans In The Loop (HITL) helped her a little and linked Faizi to work created by the fast-growing machine-learning and artificial intelligence industry.

“In the past I couldn’t take a job because I had to take care of the children. Now I can work from home and work is easy,” said Faizi.

The 31-year-old belongs to an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 refugees – mostly from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria – who have settled in Bulgaria for the last five years, the poorest member of the EU where there is almost no state aid for them.

The work for HITL is project based and requires only a computer and internet connection.

It includes collecting, sorting, and categorizing different types of images and data needed to feed algorithms essential to AI technology, Gumnishka told AFP in the small office and classroom of her company in Sofia.

The data is then used for products ranging from augmented reality games to smart drones, CCTV face recognition or even self-driving cars for customers around the world, she added.

Humans In the Loop has trained a number of refugees to do work created by the growth of artificial intelligence

An innovative Bulgarian company, Humans In The Loop (HITL), uses new forms of work created by the growth of artificial intelligence to rise to the challenge of finding work for refugees – even far beyond the borders of Bulgaria. Photo: AFP / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV

HITL grew out of the English and digital skills classes that the Bulgarians started giving to a handful of refugees in Sofia two years ago in an effort to help them find a job as a freelancer.

Gumnishka then decided to tap on this “very specific niche” to link refugees directly to start-ups in Europe and the US who did not need specific language skills or knowledge.

It was also a market that would grow, she said.

Because she had no technical background herself, she remembered an early conversation with a customer who asked her if the company could perform a certain AI-related task.

“I replied,” Yes, “and then had to google it to find out what it was,” said Gumnishka, who was studying human rights at Columbia University in New York before returning to Bulgaria.

But since then she has become an expert in the field of work. She has often personally trained her team with about 100 refugees in Sofia within 100 years.

Iva Gumnishka’s company Humans In The Loop, together with partners, has also trained refugees in camps in Syria, Turkey and Iraq. Photo: AFP / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV

As the work volume of customers increased, Gumnishka decided it would be even more beneficial to send work directly to conflict-affected regions.

HITL cooperated with Roia, a non-profit organization that trains young people in Syria and Syrian refugees in Turkey, and WorkWell, which organizes various digital courses for refugees and other vulnerable people in Iraq.

Together, the three organizations have so far trained and hired 150 different people in Syria, Turkey and Iraq, mainly refugees, women and young people.

“The best thing about working on projects is that it is not tiring and that you can work anywhere, anytime,” said Syrian refugee Shyar Qader Ali, who lives with his family in a camp in Iraq, in responses e-mailed by WorkWell.

The 21-year-old earned enough money as a freelancer to start a small business in his camp to repair cell phones.

Roia CEO Khaled Shaaban said the HITL projects have created new job opportunities for young people, whose only other options were black market jobs or work for donors or armed groups.

“The biggest challenge now is to get more customers. We don’t want donations, we want people to hire us,” Shaaban said.

What about the possibility that vulnerable employees can be exploited by this form of precarious work?

Figures from WorkWell emailed to AFP showed that 76 employees earned approximately $ 12,500 (11,200 euros) by completing seven projects between May and December 2019.

Qader Ali was one of the most active and earned $ 1,300 for his last project.

Back in Sofia, Gumnishka insisted that she never use the fact that HITL works with refugees as a selling point for customers and added that the high quality of work ensured that all employees were ethically rewarded.

“We especially insist that these people are really well prepared and trained, that they work in small dedicated teams, that they have supervisors working with them, so the quality we offer our customers is the most important”, she said.

