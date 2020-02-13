Apple plans to launch its first iPhone and iPad Pro models with 5G connectivity in the second half of 2020. This emerges from two reports by the Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes.

According to the first report, the iPhone and iPad models will feature 5nm-based A14 chips and will support a combination of mmWave and Sub-6GHz, which is likely to vary by region. Qualcomm is expected to deliver its Snapdragon X55 modem for the iPhones. However, the report does not specify which modem the iPads will use.

mmWave or millimeter wave is a set of 5G frequencies that promise ultra-fast speeds at short distances and are therefore best suited for dense urban areas. In comparison, Sub-6GHz 5G is generally slower than mmWave, but the signals travel further and serve suburbs and rural areas better.

DigiTimes expects both the iPhone and iPad Pro to be announced in September. Apple usually makes iPad announcements in October, but used its September iPhone event to make some iPad announcements, including the original iPad Pro in 2015 and the 10.2-inch iPad in 2019.

From the first report:

Based on its 5G product roadmaps, Apple is expected to launch new iOS devices, including iPhones and iPads, with Sub-6 GHz and mmWave specifications in September, which will significantly increase the demand for 5 nm A14 becomes.

A14 can be applied to different iOS mobile devices for different 5G frequency bands, provided that appropriate modem chips and AiP modules are used. The sources indicated indicate that Qualcomm 2020 will provide 5G Snapdragon X55 modem chipsets for new iPhone devices.

The second report contains a vague timeframe for the second half of 2020, so an announcement in October is not out of the question: Win Semi is reportedly becoming the sole manufacturer of VCSEL components for ToF (flight time) AR and depth of field (DoF) photo applications as the U.S. – American IDM customers have also placed orders from Apple. The ToF camera modules are expected to be integrated into 5G iPhones and iPads, which are due to be released in the second half of 2020.

Take away key

Rumor has it that Apple plans to update its iPad Pro range in March. The most important new functions include a rear-view camera system with three lenses and 3D detection for augmented reality. This would make sense from a time perspective, since the iPad Pro has been updated in a cycle of approximately 18 months since 2015 and 18 months have passed since the last update of the iPad Pro in October 2018.

This would pave the way for the launch of the first 5G iPad Pro models in the fall, with other hardware changes likely to be few to none. The new 5G models would probably just be additional SKUs at the top of the lineup.