The Taiwanese suppliers are preparing to produce a new, cheaper iPhone that, according to DigiTimes, is provisionally referred to as iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9.

While the cheaper iPhone is on track, DigiTimes reports that Apple is no longer sending engineers to China to help with the engineering validation test or the EVT phase of iPhone 12 development. Last month, Apple said it was restricting trips to China to “business-critical” purposes only because of the outbreak of the Wuhan corona virus, which also forced many Apple suppliers to shut down.

For this reason, DigiTimes expects iPhone 12 models to go into production in June, citing unnamed industry sources. However, given the outbreak of the coronavirus, the time frame can change. Should the production delay occur, it is still very likely that Apple will announce its iPhone 12 product line as usual in September, even if the supply of the devices is tighter than usual.

Rumor has it that the iPhone 12 series will include four new models, including a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model. Each model will likely come with an A14 chip developed by Apple. DigiTimes assumes that the A14 chip orders are 50 to 60 percent higher than the A13 chip orders.

All of this information was provided in DigiTimes’ Daily Digest for paying subscribers. The full reports are expected to be released tomorrow.

