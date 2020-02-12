Advertisement

More than 300 people stormed into the cafeteria of the Waialua Elementary School and flew out the doors on Tuesday evening during a town hall meeting to raise many complaints about the state’s decision to terminate the lease at Dillingham Airfield.

Skydivers had signs saying, “Don’t destroy our passion,” “We shouldn’t beg to do our job,” and others.

Jordan Wong, a Skydive Hawaii employee, said that 35 to 40 of the company’s employees were present.

“Many of our employees are worried about the sport,” Wong said. “This is the career path they have chosen, and this is what they do to put food on the table.”

Dillingham Airfield renters – including skydiving, gliders and ultra-light operators – hope that someone will step forward to prevent North Shore airport from stopping civilian operations on June 30.

State Senator Gil Riviere, one

of several lawmakers who attended the town hall meeting, said he was disappointed that the David Ige government “is not yet willing to intervene to change the outcome.”

“Aviation Departments of the Department of Transportation

division seems very determined to just lay their heads down and run to the exits, “Riviere told those present.

The DOT said Tuesday that Dillingham tenants have sent a notification letter confirming that their revocable 30-day permits are no longer valid on June 30.

“The activities and lease agreements at Dillingham Airfield have been the subject of constant discussions with our federal partners over the past eight years,” DOT director Jade Butay said in a release. “Although we understand that the tenants must adapt to relocate their activities (from Dillingham), there are other options available.”

Speaker Rob Moore refuted such a suggestion during Tuesday’s meeting and said that Kalaeloa Airport would not facilitate gliders like Dillingham, and that paratroopers would fall in the midst of Boeing 767 planes.

Some speakers angrily noted that the DOT was not present. Riviere urged all Dillingham Airfield supporters to organize together.

DOT spokesperson Tim Sakahara said in an email that the state received a total of $ 457,751 in 2019

operating income of

Dillingham and issued

$ 1.44 million there.

Riviere previously accused the DOT Airports Division of poorly managing the airport, while an old business operator compared the state with an absent landlord.

