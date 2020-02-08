Advertisement

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has become one of the most popular shows of Food Network. The network constantly broadcasts “Triple D” marathons, mainly because the host, Guy Fieri, has made the show immensely popular with his outgoing personality.

It seems like an incredible honor for restaurateurs to show their restaurants in the show, but there is reportedly a warning that producers give owners before filming starts.

Guy Fieri filming on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” | Gordon Chibroski / Portland Press Herald / Getty Images

‘Diners, Drive Ins and Dives’ is the show that nobody can ignore

It’s hard to find someone who has never heard of the iconic

Food Network show. Since 2006, host Guy Fieri has been visiting various restaurants

in North America and presentation of the best dishes, per review of both

customers and local gourmets. And the show is enough to even make someone hungry

if they have just enjoyed a five-course menu.

As soon as the Fieri show starts showing off those tasty dishes, it’s hard to pull our eyes away. In addition to recognizing the end product (insanely tasty food), every episode also shows fans how much work is actually going on in the best dishes of a restaurant.

Guy Fieri has made a huge name for himself as a host

Fieri has not joined Food Network with the intention of hosting

a show like this. Instead, he eventually won The Next Food Network Star in 2006, hosting his own

own cooking program, Guy’s Big Bite.

The network then realized that Fieri was perfectly suited for a new show that was in the making: Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He eventually became the host and the show started filming in 2006 and premiered in 2007. Now, more than a dozen years later, the show is still in full swing and is perhaps the most striking program on the network.

Fieri has hosted “Triple D” since its premiere

Producers allegedly warn of an influx of traffic after filming

It is a great honor that a restaurant is shown in such a popular show, and most restaurants are likely to get the chance to be featured. But no matter how nice it is, there is something that allegedly warn restaurant owners before they start filming: there will be a huge influx of customers once the show is broadcast.

“When you get the call that they will continue, they warn you: this will change your business forever,” said a show’s restaurant owner. It sounds crazy, but it makes sense. Restaurants must be prepared for how popular their business will become once it is shown in the show. The network is reported to predict a 200% increase in business as soon as the episode premieres, which requires more food and probably more help to make things run smoothly.

Filming is not quite as it appears on the show

The show shows that Fieri is just taking a walk

restaurant, chats with diners and makes its way to the kitchen. Of course,

filming is a bit more intense, and that is to be expected. According to Mashed,

restaurants must be prepared to close a few days for filming. And the show

she is said to be looking for those who visit the restaurant most often to give them

view of the dishes.

Fieri is the face of the show, but the hard work of the restaurants does not go unnoticed. It seems that they have certainly earned that influx of new customers.

