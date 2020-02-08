Advertisement

President Trump ousted Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council (NSC) expert for Ukraine at the White House, in one move that Vindman’s lawyer described as retaliatory measure for testimony that criticized Mr. Trump’s call on July 25 the Ukrainian president.

“There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one soldier less to serve him in the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth. His honor “His commitment to the Right frightened the powerful,” said his lawyer.

In October, Vindman told Congress that he did not think the President should call on the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, and shared his concern over the President’s statements with the leading National Security Council lawyer.

Vindman should work at the White House by July 2020, his lawyer told CBS News in November. The question of the duration of Vindman’s details about the NSC first came up when Margaret Brennan, moderator of CBS News “Face the Nation”, asked national security advisor Robert O’Brien if Vindman would continue to work at the NSC, although he did criticized the president when he was interviewed by Congress in October.

When asked directly by Brennan: “Will he continue to work for you despite a statement against the President?” O’Brien replied indirectly.

“Well, look,” he replied, “one of the things I’ve talked about is that we’re rationalizing the National Security Council. It has blown up to have 236 people out of 100 in the Bush administration under President.” Obama. ”

He added: “We are rationalizing the National Security Council. There are people from different departments and agencies. To my knowledge, he is – this is Colonel Vindman – from the Department of Defense. So everyone who deals with the NPC becomes people return to their own departments and we’ll hire new people. But we’ll reduce that number to about 100 people. ”

Brennan then asked O’Brien to confirm that this was not retaliation against Vindman.

“I never fought anyone,” said O’Brien to Brennan.

After “Face the Nation” aired, Vindman’s lawyer Michael Volkov told CBS News in a statement: “LTC Vindman is still reporting to the National Security Council. Its detail will end in July 2020. We are not aware of any change in its status Obviously, any retaliation against LTC Vindman would be reprehensible on a day we honor our military heroes. “

A few hours after the first reports of Vindman’s departure, another official who testified against the President confirmed that Gordon Sondland, United States Ambassador to the European Union, was also out of office and issued the following statement: “I was today informed that the President intends to remind me of this as the United States Ambassador to the European Union with immediate effect. ”

Mr. Trump assured reporters that Vindman’s days in the White House were counted on Friday morning and told reporters, “Well, I’m not happy with him. You think I should be happy with him? I’m not.”

He added to his eventual vacation: “You will hear it. You will make a decision.”

A Pentagon official tells CBS News that Vindman will now return to the Department of the Army for posting until his Army War College class begins this summer.

