About 50 people attended a Brea First-sponsored debate about Measure G, the Brea School loan that took place at the Brea Museum last week.

Dwight Manley advocated it, while Glen Vodhandel opposed it.

Brad Mason, superintendent of the Brea Olinda Unified school district, first explained why voters were asked to approve the $ 123 million bond on March 3: Our schools are old and in urgent need of safety and health improvements as well as modernization. He said capital investments are required to maintain them to accommodate the expected increase in enrollment.

Junior High is the oldest district campus at 104 and Olinda at eight. Even the “new” high school is 31 years old.

Manley said that the bond had a cumulative cap of 4 percent of net interest income and that the bond was urgently needed to carry out all the repairs and upgrades that are needed immediately in schools.

He declined the district’s school loan against Measure K two years ago, but said he supported the bond because of the interest rate cap, shorter term than K, and the agency’s decision to cancel its health benefits. He is concerned about the inadequate school facilities that are currently in need of improvement. Manley said he attended public schools in Brea.

He also said that this time there would be a Citizens Oversight Committee that he would like to be on, to make effective use of the money raised by selling the bonds.

Vodhandel said that good education comes from great teachers, not fancy classrooms.

He said he had successfully fought for the defeat of two former Brea bonds that had been put on ballots and wanted to see G defeated because it was a waste of money, as well as the previous debt funds maltreated by the district and school authorities.

Bait and switch? This will happen when the bond expires because the district, he said, will use loan money for repairs and the like, and this would free up the general fund for wage increases and pension payments.

Vodhandel said that he attended private (parish) schools except for kindergarten. He has never had children in a school, but said that his staff do and most of them are taught at home. The school parent Natalia Todorov asked if he had attended one of the schools. He replied that he had seen some from the outside.

Several people were concerned about the estimated $ 49 per $ 100,000 value – not the market value – that will be added to the property owner’s annual tax bill over the life of the bond to repay the loan when it expires. Check your property tax statement. I have found that my older home costs less than $ 100,000. According to Mason, my tax is $ 33. Fixed income seniors in homes that are smaller and older than me are likely to have an even lower additional tax.

No further debates are planned.

Terri Daxon is a freelance writer and owner of Daxon Marketing Communications. She gives her perspective on breast problems twice a month. Contact them at [email protected]

