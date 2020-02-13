Before season 2 of Golf Channel’s Feherty premiered, host David Feherty discussed his overall ambitions for the show. “I just try to go out every day and try to get fired,” Feherty said. “So far no one takes me seriously enough to really get fired, you know?”

It is eight years later and Feherty has still not succeeded in getting fired. Feherty nominated by Emmy is back for a 10th season of his distinctive humor and candid conversations with celebrities from golf, sports, business, politics and entertainment.

<noscript><iframe src="https://vplayer.golfchannel.com/p/BxmELC/gc_embedplayer/select/media/MBe5oqhquc_6" width="100%" height="550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>Your browser does not support iframes.

On Monday, February 24, at 9 / 8c, Feherty welcomes 2016 British Open champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Henrik Stenson as his first guest of the new season.

Feherty gave us an exclusive preview of his first months of guests (all episodes broadcast at 9 / 8c):

February 24: Henrik Stenson, British Open champion 2016

Stenson spent a few weeks this winter traveling with his family through the California desert in a motor home. Turns out that RV culture is popular with PGA Tour professionals. “There is a very luxurious trailer park at every tournament,” says Feherty. “You just hope there is no tornado. It would do a lot of damage. Very expensive.”

March 2: Scott Van Pelt, ESPN anchor

“I had known him for 25 years, but I learned things about him that I had no idea about,” says Feherty about the sympathetic ESPN personality. “Really one of my favorite interviews of the past 10 years.”

March 16: Gary Woodland, American open champion 2019

One of the most inspiring sports stories of 2019 concerned Woodland and university golfer Amy Bockerstette. It was a year ago that the video of their encounter at TPC Scottsdale went viral. “It has influenced Gary in a very positive way,” says Feherty. “I think it gave him a real sense of proportion, talking about overcoming difficulties and maintaining a positive outlook. Not that he had to sit up or something like that, but I think it was more like that to him has given on itself. “

March 23: Charles Schwab, financial director

“He has been so involved with golf all his life, and it was very interesting to hear how he started it, and the jobs he had and the failures he had before he became successful in the investment industry,” says Feherty. “He is a fascinating and incredibly sympathetic person.”

March 30: Suzann Pettersen, 15 times LPGA Tour winner

“I made a short trip to Europe to get some ladies,” says Feherty. He traveled to Oslo, Norway, to sit down with recently retired LPGA player and two-time champion Pettersen.

Future episodes include Ian Woosnam, Shane Lowry and Laura Davies.

Feherty, season 10 premiere, Monday 24 February, 9 / 8c, wave channel