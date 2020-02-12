Advertisement

America’s Got Talent: The Champions treats viewers throughout the season with breathtaking performances, so what better way to end it than with more?

As is always the case with AGT, the final not only awards a winner (in this case the ultimate champion) to judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel together with host Terry Crews. Special guests will also take the stage with the finalists, and TV Insider has exclusively learned who will perform.

The guest artists include KISS, Travis Barker (with finalist V. Unbeatable), Lindsey Stirling (with finalist the Silhouettes), Kodi Lee (AGT season 14 winner), Shin Lim (AGT season 13 winner and AGT: the Champions season 1 winner ) and Colin Cloud, Kseniya Simonova (with finalists Angelina Jordan and Tyler Butler Figueroa) and Modern Circus Mega Mix.

The AGT: The Champions season 2 finalists are Alexa Lauenburger, Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, Duo Transcend, Hans, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, The Silhouetttes, Tyler Butler-Figueroa and V. Unbeatable.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Season Final, Monday, February 17, 8 / 7c, NBC

